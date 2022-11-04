ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Horsemen cut ribbons to signify grand opening of two Derby Club locations

Two gaming parlors for off-track wagering on horse races celebrated their grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Two horsemen, one for each location, cut the ribbons for the Derby Club on Center Street and the Derby Club on Blackmore Road in Casper. “We’re trying to offer an elevated experience with...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
CASPER, WY
etvnews.com

Lady Eagles Edged Out by No.13 Casper in Season Opener

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team began the 2022-23 season at the Snow Classic against 13th ranked Casper College. Despite a strong comeback, the Lady Eagles fell short of an upset. The final score was 82-76. The Casper T-Birds pushed in the second and third quarter, giving them an...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) New game brings A Band Named Sue and fun to Old Town

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may have started flying this week, but that didn’t stop a good time from happening at Old Town Family Fun on Friday night. The Casper Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on Wyoming’s only Minecraft Dungeons Arcade game. Old Town brought out A Band Named Sue to keep the place warm and rockin’, and the nachos were just what a busy dad needed after a long week. There’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors at Old Town Family Fun through the cold season.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper, Natrona County to see sunny skies

CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies are in the forecast for most of Sunday and the proceeding days, though a slight chance of wintry precipitation remains. During the day, the National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 42 degrees, with a low of 29. Moderate winds of 10–15 mph can be expected, with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Astonishing Facts About Casper’s Winters That Will Blow Your Mind

If you have lived in Casper for any length of time, you know the winters can be brutal. Between the wind and the snow, it can make life tough. Like anything, we adapt. It becomes a lifestyle. You always carry a jacket in your car. When those storms are inbound, it is not uncommon to stock up at the grocery store. We prepare and survive.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis

Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25

Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5]. That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds lead to road closures for light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed portions of U.S. 87 to light, high-profile vehicles as strong winds persist throughout the area. The highway is closed to the large vehicles in both directions between Casper and Buffalo as wind gusts reach 50 mph. When driving, motorists...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Exciting Country Star Lainey Wilson To Rock The Beacon

If you were to ask anyone in Nashville how long it takes before you become a star, they'll tell you (in most cases) 10 years. You'll hear the phrase the '10 year overnight success'. Meaning, after 10 years of hard work, playing music to crowds of 2 or 3 people, riding from gig to gig in small cars or vans with 2 or 3 other stinky musicians, then one day BOOM...success.
MILLS, WY

