Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Daily Mail

Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap

Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
LOUISIANA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
RadarOnline

'A Slap In The Face': Sherri Shepherd Staffers LIVID After Marlo Thomas 'Fat-Shamed' Her On National TV

Sherri Shepherd's staffers were outraged when guest Marlo Thomas "fat-shamed" the host during a sit-down interview on her talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.Fans spoke out after the two exchanged niceties on the Tuesday episode. Thomas was there to promote some projects, including her upcoming film Magical Christmas Village."Look how beautiful you are. You lost a lot of weight," Thomas gushed during the segment, leading Shepherd to share that she lost around 35 pounds. The comment that ruffled feathers was made moments afterwards, when Thomas recalled a time they had reversed roles. "I interviewed you for my AOL show," the That...
Popculture

Laney Chantal, Reality TV Star, Dies From Drug Overdose

Laney Chantal, best known for her season 5 appearance on SyFy's Face Off, died this week after a reported "accidental drug overdose." According to Deadline, her family confirmed her the 33-year-old's passing. Chantal died on Monday in Milford, Michigan, according to the outlet. Her family added that she had "struggled...
MILFORD, MI
DoYouRemember?

Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood

Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
MINNESOTA STATE

