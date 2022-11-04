Read full article on original website
Why Dwayne Johnson Has Been Feuding With This Major Hollywood Action Star
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are two of Hollywood's most iconic A-list actors. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for years and have featured in blockbuster movies throughout the course of their careers. But despite their immense talents, Dwayne and Vin have not been in many movies together.
Joe Rogan And Arnold Schwarzenegger Disagree With Dwayne Johnson About Gym Practice
Anyone in the fitness industry knows the names Joe Rogan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Dwayne Johnson. All three of them have made their names in their different fields - Rogan as a commentator and comedian, Schwarzenegger as a bodybuilder and actor, and Johnson as an actor and WWE Superstar. However, if...
Paul Walker Was Nervous About Making out With Mark Wahlberg’s Ex-Girlfriend in ‘The Fast and the Furious’
Paul Walker had to do a love scene with his 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster, but quickly had reservations when hearing her ex-fling Mark Wahlberg would be on set to watch.
Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie
Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
'A Slap In The Face': Sherri Shepherd Staffers LIVID After Marlo Thomas 'Fat-Shamed' Her On National TV
Sherri Shepherd's staffers were outraged when guest Marlo Thomas "fat-shamed" the host during a sit-down interview on her talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.Fans spoke out after the two exchanged niceties on the Tuesday episode. Thomas was there to promote some projects, including her upcoming film Magical Christmas Village."Look how beautiful you are. You lost a lot of weight," Thomas gushed during the segment, leading Shepherd to share that she lost around 35 pounds. The comment that ruffled feathers was made moments afterwards, when Thomas recalled a time they had reversed roles. "I interviewed you for my AOL show," the That...
Popculture
Laney Chantal, Reality TV Star, Dies From Drug Overdose
Laney Chantal, best known for her season 5 appearance on SyFy's Face Off, died this week after a reported "accidental drug overdose." According to Deadline, her family confirmed her the 33-year-old's passing. Chantal died on Monday in Milford, Michigan, according to the outlet. Her family added that she had "struggled...
After Recent Deaths Of Migos' Takeoff And AGT's Zuri Craig, Tyler Perry Shares Letter About How He Deals With Grief
Following the recent deaths of Migos' Takeoff and AGT alum Zuri Craig, Tyler Perry shared a personal letter about how he deals with grief.
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Hopes To ‘Bring Masculinity Back’ in His New Western Movie
For NCIS: New Orleans alum Lucas Black, he’s back working on a new movie and he’s hoping to “bring masculinity back.” This seems to be very important to Black. He’s known to share that hashtag in some of his social media posts. In this one, he’s talking about things that matter to him personally.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
