Police offer clarity in 'unknown person' mystery from Pelosi home break-in
San Francisco police offered clarifying information after statements made on Friday stirred speculation that there was an unknown third person in the house when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) husband, Paul, was attacked.
Paul Pelosi tried to escape from attacker to an elevator equipped with a phone to call 911, San Francisco district attorney said
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced state charges on Monday against David DePape, 42, in connection to the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Dispatch audio reveals how Paul Pelosi alerted police to hammer attacker during secret 911 call
Dispatch audio has revealed how Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi managed to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant by speaking in code in a secret 911 call.Paul Pelosi managed to call law enforcement to the San Francisco home he shares with the House speaker during the attack in the early hours of Friday morning, by secretly dialling 911 from his cellphone and speaking in “code”, police said on Friday.The 82-year-old left the line open as he spoke to Mr DePape, enabling the dispatcher to hear the interaction.At one point, the operator reportedly heard Mr...
Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Who is David DePape? What we know about the suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi
Who is David DePape? Here's what we know about the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a break-in.
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Paul Pelosi appeared unconscious when police arrived, new DOJ complaint says
The Department of Justice filed two charges against David DePape, who brutally attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday. The complaint alleges DePape struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer when police arrived at the scene.Oct. 31, 2022.
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
Ex-Capitol officer Michael Fanone: Pelosi attack shows political violence has ‘been normalized’
Former U.S. Capitol police officer Michael Fanone said political violence in the U.S. has become “normalized” and will likely escalate in the future, delivering a stark warning after the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was violently attacked in his home last week. Fanone, who was injured...
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' by assailant looking for House speaker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted after an assailant broke into their home wielding a hammer, looking for her.
