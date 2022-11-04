ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dispatch audio reveals how Paul Pelosi alerted police to hammer attacker during secret 911 call

Dispatch audio has revealed how Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi managed to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant by speaking in code in a secret 911 call.Paul Pelosi managed to call law enforcement to the San Francisco home he shares with the House speaker during the attack in the early hours of Friday morning, by secretly dialling 911 from his cellphone and speaking in “code”, police said on Friday.The 82-year-old left the line open as he spoke to Mr DePape, enabling the dispatcher to hear the interaction.At one point, the operator reportedly heard Mr...
BERKELEY, CA
WFLA

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
NBC Bay Area

Timeline: Paul Pelosi Attack

More details continue emerging from federal agents about the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. We now have a better idea of what happened to Paul Pelosi inside the San Francisco home last Friday -- down to the minutes before and after the attack. Ian Cull has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

