Dispatch audio has revealed how Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi managed to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant by speaking in code in a secret 911 call.Paul Pelosi managed to call law enforcement to the San Francisco home he shares with the House speaker during the attack in the early hours of Friday morning, by secretly dialling 911 from his cellphone and speaking in “code”, police said on Friday.The 82-year-old left the line open as he spoke to Mr DePape, enabling the dispatcher to hear the interaction.At one point, the operator reportedly heard Mr...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO