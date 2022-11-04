ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Erik ten Hag reveals selection dilemma over who will replace Bruno Fernandes

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJ4mQ_0iyrMrXd00

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a selection conundrum over who will replace Bruno Fernandes in Sunday’s Premier League game at Aston Villa .

Fernandes will serve a one-game ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season during last week’s home win against West Ham.

He played the full 90 minutes in United’s Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday night and Ten Hag was undecided when asked about the Portugal midfielder’s absence at Villa Park.

After his side’s 1-0 win in San Sebastian, Ten Hag said: “We know that we have to replace Bruno, that is quite clear. We have to see how we replace him, and we have to think about that, and it is short so soon after this game. I have one night to think about that.”

Donny van de Beek started against Sociedad after his recent return to fitness and could make his first Premier League start of the season at Villa Park.

Alternatively, Christian Eriksen could switch into a more advanced role, while Fred and Scott McTominay can help to fill in the gaps after starting on the bench on Thursday.

Ten Hag could still be without Antony , Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial on Sunday as they battle for full fitness after their recent absences.

Ten Hag said: “It’s difficult to say in this moment. I have to talk with the medical and the performance team as they did a programme in Manchester.

“I have to hear how their progress was and if they can be available for Sunday’s match.”

Brazil winger Antony and England international Sancho have missed United’s last two games due to a leg injury and illness, respectively, while Martial has struggled with various problems all season.

The France forward has been restricted to three Premier League appearances under Ten Hag due to hamstring, Achilles and, latterly, back injuries.

United are bidding to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games and maintain their top-four challenge, while Villa’s new head coach Unai Emery will be in the dugout for the first time.

Ten Hag must also decide whether to recall Harry Maguire , who stepped off the bench as a makeshift striker against Sociedad, or stick with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof at the heart of defence.

The former Ajax boss added: “I have to see because Aston Villa is going to be a difficult one as we don’t know.

“They have a new manager and I have to have a look and analyse from that game, from that team and then we have a choice. But Licha (Martinez) and Victor played really well together over some more games.

“But I also think Licha and Harry last Sunday against West Ham United kept a clean sheet and also did really well, so that’s another choice we have to make.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Christophe Galtier Knows Who Replaces Lionel Messi Against Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Lionel Messi for their matchup against FC Lorient on Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. Messi is dealing with inflammation in his Achilles tendon and not wanting to risk further injury, the 35-year-old will sit out this matchup, but manager Christophe Galtier expects him to return against Auxerre.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Yardbarker

Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Yardbarker

Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”

Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
FOX Sports

Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?

Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
Yardbarker

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy