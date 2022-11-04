ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Brings Futuristic Style to Holiday Season in Metallic Tracksuit & Sparkling Pumps for ‘December Back 2 June’ Music Video

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILVw6_0iyrMWCU00

Alicia Keys debuted her first-ever holiday album today on Apple Music. Entitled “Santa Baby”, the record is also her first project under her new label Alicia Keys Records.

To celebrate the new project and kick off the holiday season, the singer shared the music video for her new single, “December Back 2 June.”

In the video, Keys is seen wearing a fitted black crew neck crop top underneath the jacket of a metallic silver tracksuit. The futuristic ensemble featured metallic pants with a side slit fastened by a zipper closure.

Keys paired the look with silver-toned jewelry with hoops and a diamond ring.

As she completed the look, the singer slipped into a pair of sparkling pumps . The black pointed-toe shoes by Michael Kors were covered in crystal embellishments. The stilettos brought height to the look with at least 4-inch heels.

Keys styled her dark brown hair in a unique bubble braid look that was accessorized with white barrettes. The singer as usual kept her makeup very minimal with simple winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

The Grammy-winning artist is known for her versatile style. Throughout her long and successful career, Keys has been seen in everything from a sophisticated blazer to a street-style varsity jacket. For her footwear, she gravitates towards chic boots, platform pumps and strappy sandals. She loves to get experimental with vibrant colors and textured fabrics. When she’s performing on stage, Keys likes to slip into a pair of exaggerated boots with knee-high length or embellished patterns.

PHOTOS: Alicia Keys’-Inspired Baby Style

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Does Barbiecore with Balmain Pumps at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life

Alicia Keys brought Barbiecore inspiration with a formal spin to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami. While arriving to the occasion with husband Swizz Beatz, Keys wore a black two-piece ensemble. The Grammy Award-winning musician donned a crop top with matching trousers for the occasion, which fit into the all-black ensembles traditionally worn at similar events. For an additional pop of color, she layered the two with a bright pink silk blazer, which included a boxy silhouette and pointed lapels. Keys completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, as well as gold hoop earrings. Beatz coordinated with her in a black shirt, jacket and joggers, complete with chunky black sneakers.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Serves ’50s Style in Dramatic Pleated Dress with Oversized Halo Hat & 6-Inch Heels

Jurnee Smollett took a 1950’s style moment to new heights while attending the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22. Smollett made a dramatic entrance, appearing on the red carpet in a black pleated gown. The dress was decorated with sparkling leaves throughout and included a plunging mesh bustier top and slightly ruffled hemline. Taking things up a notch, the “Lovecraft Country” star added an oversized halo hat, diamond choker necklace and sheer opera gloves. Smollett completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s Greissimo Mule Sandals. The towering silhouette...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Futuristic Finish On Fitted Jumpsuit With Built-In Boots, Dramatic Earrings & Silver Shades

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a futuristic approach to fall fashion. The “Black-ish” star left her Instagram followers shook after she uploaded a series of photos. “It was a future party,” Ross wrote under the photo. The carousel-style post sees Ross posing in the corner of a room. The award-winning entertainer served up some serious monochromatic style inspiration as she poses in a black nylon jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had a turtleneck and long fitted sleeves. The garment also featured built-in boots. The pantaboots had an elongated toe and curved heel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross...
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening

Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Simone Biles Shines in Bejeweled Corset, Leather Pants & Platform Sandals

Simone Biles is showcasing her off-the-floor style. The seven-time Olympic medalist took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day with her 6.7 million followers on Monday. The decorated Olympian wore a two-toned chic look in the Instagram Story post. Her outfit featured a two-strapped, white corset top with a bustier silhouette, jeweled adornments and leather pants that was flared at the hemline. She accessorized with a mini shoulder handbag in the same hue, bright stud earrings, a delicate necklace set, three bangles and rings. Biles styled her hair in a center part, curled at the ends, revealing her brown highlights. Footwear-wise, Biles...
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Goes Green in 1920’s Crystal Gown, Feathered Robe and Matching Sandals at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Angela Bassett brought a couture spin to 1920’s party glamour at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, where she received the ceremony’s Icon Award. The Golden Globe-winning star posed on the red carpet in a lime green gown from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2022 collection. Styled by Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s feather-trimmed couture ensemble featured a tulle midi dress layered with rows of green and silver beads and crystals, providing a fully bejeweled appearance. Adding to her look’s flapper-worthy extravagance was a sparkly beaded clutch, as well as custom pieces Austin designed herself: a set of beaded sheer tulle gloves and a matching feather-trimmed...
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Turns Heads in Black & White Jacquard Ensemble with Strappy Statement Heels

Naomi Campbell attended a VIP dinner celebrating the opening of “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” exhibition during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum Of Islamic Art on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. To the dinner, the model donned a two-piece set from Alaia’s Winter Spring 2023 line. She wore a black and white printed jumpsuit with a mock neck and short sleeves. The top part featured ruching that met at a drape that fell down the center of the garment. Campbell added sparkly drop earrings as well as stacked bracelets and a few rings to accessorize the look. Campbell added a pair of statement shoes...
Footwear News

Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween

Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Chicly Elevates Silver Blazer With Leather Leggings & Sharp Knee-High Boots at 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree

Tamera Mowry put a chic spin on a classic blazer during her latest outing. The actress and author looked uber-chic at the 2022 Amazon Holiday Soiree in New York City on Nov. 3. Arriving at the Ideal Glass Studios, Mowry wore a grey oversized blazer. The boxy piece was decorated with stripes on one side and plaid on the other and also featured wide lapels and structured shoulders. The “Sister, Sister” star teamed the overcoat with a sheer turtleneck top and skintight leather leggings. For glam, Mowry went with a soft shimmery eyeshadow and glossy neutral pout. She styled her hair in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelsea Ballerini Suits Up in Blue Corset & Sparkling Pumps To Perform With Wynonna Judd

Kelsea Ballerini suited up for her latest performance. The country singer attended “The Judds: Love Is Alive — The Final Concert,” featuring Wynonna Judd on Thursday. The event recreated The Judds 1991 “Farewell Tour.” Judd brought her tourmates Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride to the show, held at Middle Tennessee State University. For the concert, Ballerini went with a monochromatic look. She wore a cobalt blue satin crop top with matching pants. Her bustier top featured corset boning and her wide-leg trousers featured a high waist. During her performance with Judd, Ballerini added a matching...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Footwear News

Cynthia Erivo Brightens Up the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ European Premiere in Yellow Erdem Dress & Platforms

Cynthia Erivo made a grand entrance for the European premiere of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in London yesterday. The “Needle in a Timestack” star arrived at the event in a radiant ensemble. Erivo stepped out in a bright, sunny-colored Erdem dress from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which debuted during London Fashion Week in September. The piece featured a trench coat silhouette and several classic elements of the utilitarian style, including its epaulets, wide lapels, sleeve straps, waist belt, side pockets, and vertically placed buttons. The dress incorporated two floral decorations, one embroidered onto the garment and another more print-like...
Footwear News

Footwear News

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy