Couple On Verge Of Retirement Shot Execution-Style In Their Home By 'Unexpected Killer'
Dennis and Merna Koula were a beloved couple on the verge of retirement when they were found shot execution style in their Wisconsin home. Myrna, a 65-year-old substitute teacher, was shot in the back of the head as she was typing at the computer in the family’s office. Her husband, Dennis, a well-liked local pharmacy owner, was gunned down shortly after he had returned home in May of 2010.
Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say
A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
London mum found dead in shallow grave on dream Peru holiday after chilling recording from boyfriend sent to cops
A LONDON mum has been found dead in a shallow grave in Peru after a chilling recording from her boyfriend was allegedly sent to cops. Karla Xiomara Zelaya Godoy travelled to the country last month for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Jorge Alfredo Minaya Garay. The couple visited various...
A Texas mom is accused of strangling and stabbing her daughter
A Texas mom was charged with capital murder Monday after authorities accused her of stabbing, strangling and placing a bag over the head of her 5-year-old daughter at a park north of Houston, court records show. Melissa Towne, 37, is alleged to have confessed to the killing after the girl...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Baby died after slipping from mum's arms as they slept together
A six-week-old baby died after falling out of her mother’s arms when mum fell asleep on the sofa, an inquest has heard. Lilly-Marie Tina Harris died after being bottle-fed at the family home and falling asleep in her mum’s arms at around midnight. Both her parents then fell...
‘A Jekyll/Hyde’ Sunday School Teacher Shot Her Husband As He Slept In Their Bed
When a woman’s second husband’s death mirrored how her first spouse violently died, investigators questioned the fatal trend. Around 6 a.m. on February 1, 1988, EMTs in Durham, North Carolina responded to a 911 call. Barbara Stager had shot her husband, Russell Stager, 41, as he slept. It was an accident, she said, adding that he kept a gun under his pillow because of recent robberies near their home.
