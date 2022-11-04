Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Rockford home condemned after late Sunday morning fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It took thirty minutes for crews to put out a fire late Sunday morning that caused $60,000 in damage, but thankfully no injuries. According to officials with the Rockford fire department, a call came in just before 11 am, Sunday in the 1400 block of James Avenue. Two adults living at the home got out without injury, but are now displaced. Two cats were also successfully removed and turned over to animal control. The damage was so bad, the Rockford Building Department arrived and condemned the home.
WIFR
Darren Bailey finished up his tour, rallies in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s election eve eve and both gubernatorial candidates will be in Rockford within 48 hours of polls opening Tuesday. More than one hundred Republicans attended Bailer and Lieutenant governor candidate Stephanie Trussel’s campaign event in Roscoe. As Bailey makes his final pitch to voters that he would make a better governor than the one currently in Springfield.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle On It’s Side, On the West Side
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
City issues traffic advisory ahead of busy weekend downtown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s set to be a busy weekend in Rockford. With Rockford IceHogs games at the BMO Center and the Goo Goo Dolls at the Coronado Performing Arts Center this weekend, traffic is expected to increase, making parking a top priority. Rockford police will be directing...
WIFR
Fire causes $40K in damages to Belvidere home
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators search for the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home late Friday night at 509 Caswell Street. A smoke detector alerted the people inside the home so they could escape. When rescue crews got there, they found smoke billowing out of the windows on two sides of the building and fire in a lower bedroom.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago County Operations and Administrative committee agree upon a $40,200 feasibility study. The study is for a multi-purpose path that would connect Perryville to Sports Core Two. Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MyStateline.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. Rockford's Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated veterans over the weekend, but Sunday's presentation was special. Cyndee Schaffer, author of "The Journey of Mollie's War: WACs and WWII," told the story of her mother, Mollie Weinstein Schaffer. She was in the Women's Army Corps during WWII.
Darren Bailey makes campaign stop in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday. Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, […]
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another shooting incident in Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Police Squad Vehicle Collides With A Deer
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reports Of Another Hit & Run To A Pedestrian, In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Five years since Rockford officer Jaimie Cox killed in the line of duty
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November 5, 2022 marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Foundation is asking the community to honor the fallen officer’s memory by displaying a blue light outside their home during the first week of November.
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner Paranormal Files: Alleged Haunted House in Winnebago County
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Five years since officer Jaimie Cox was shot and killed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today marks five years since Rockford police officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. The Jaimie Cox Memorial page on Facebook asks residents to light up the outside of their homes and businesses with blue. From now until Tuesday, November 8, to honor his memory.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile accident at a busy Loves Park Intersection
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Chief Redd: ‘It’s going to take effort on both sides’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2019, Rockford saw 15 murders and all of them were solved. So far in 2022, there’s been the same number of murders, yet more than two thirds remain unsolved. Some who attended the third and final Rockford public safety town hall meeting say they...
Comments / 2