Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall. Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree,...
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
A Newton County Highway is dedicated to a fallen hero
RACINE, Mo. — After 14 years, a Newton County Highway has been dedicated to a local fallen hero. A section of Route 43 is now known as the “Firefighter Tyler H. Casey Memorial Highway.”. For about seven miles, the dedicated section of 43 goes from Highway U, just...
6-year-old Jay girl dead, man missing after vehicle swept away in flood waters
STILWELL, Okla. – A 6-year-old Jay girl has died and a 43-year-old Jay man is missing after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters near Stilwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The juvenile and the man along with a 14-year-old male and a 9-year-old female were all...
Veterans Voices: Dream Flight
NEOSHO, Mo. — One organization is helping make lasting memories for hundreds of Veterans around the country. This morning, it got the chance to give three local men a ride they’ll never forget. “We want this to be the best day of the rest of their lives, and...
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
Joplin WIC continues yearly contract
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Joplin City Health Department” recently announced the continuation of some helpful services. The Women, Infants, and Children, or “WIC” services will be continued throughout next year. The services include a nutritional program for pregnant women, new mothers, and children up to...
Newton County Republicans’ Annual “Free Bean Feed”
NEOSHO, Mo. — With the November general election just days away now, candidates are making their last campaign stops. This evening, the “Newton County Republican Central Committee” held its annual “Free Bean Feed.”. More than 300 people came out for dinner and to listen to several...
The highest “Powerball” jackpot yet
JOPLIN, Mo. — The record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing with no winners, yet. Right now, the Powerball jackpot is at $1,900,000,000. The most recent drawing was just last night, and no one has claimed it. The next drawing is Monday night when hopefully it will be someone’s lucky day....
Dozens gather for the 49th Annual Kansas Herpetological Society Meeting
JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered at Missouri Southern State University this Morning, capping off a weekend of events for the 49th Annual Kansas Herpetological Society Meeting. That’s right, reptiles and amphibians. “The Missouri Southern Student Chapter of the Wildlife Society” raised nearly $3,000 to bring the...
Purcell water system is officially privately owned
JOPLIN, Mo. —The Purcell water system is now officially under the operations of Missouri American Water. The transition to private ownership started more than a year ago. That’s when the company stepped in to help the city with a growing list of compliance issues. Purcell voters approved the...
Sacred Heart’s 73rd Annual Turkey Dinner
WEBB CITY, Mo. — This weekend marks “Sacred Heart’s 73rd Annual Turkey Dinner” in Webb City. After over seven decades, a local turkey dinner keeps growing. This year, the church prepped 2,200 meals for the two-day event. Hundreds of volunteers of all ages helped make the...
Encouraging citizens to vote with a “Democrat Day of Action”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of Southwest Missouri Democrats took the initiative to go out into the community to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Democrats are participating in the second statewide “Democratic Day of Action”. Volunteers, candidates, political groups, and unions gathered at the...
PSU professor listed as one of the top 2% of scientists in the world
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A PSU professor has been recognized as being a top mind, but this educator’s influence goes further than just the classroom. “Without the students we are nothing. So it feels amazing and the support from the university and support from the students we get that is the key to this achievement,” said Dr. Ram Gupta, Associate Professor, at Pittsburg State University.
PSU College of Tech hosts open house for Four State area HS students
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Area high school students get a look at possible career paths. More than 700 students made it to Pittsburg State University’s Technology and Career Expo Friday. Juniors and seniors heard from college students about the different career options — like metal working, construction simulations, and machine operations.
