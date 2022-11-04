Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid comments on RB Ronald Jones requesting release
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on running back Ronald Jones tweeting his request for a release over the bye week.
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Yardbarker
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s true feelings on life after divorce from Gisele Bundchen
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win
If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bart Scott changes tone after saying Chiefs would miss playoffs
In September, Bart Scott said he didn't think the Chiefs would make the playoffs. Now, he says they were always in SB contention.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke credits ref for help on Curtis Samuel TD
In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Expected to Pursue Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., per Report
Dallas is interested in adding the veteran wide receiver after failing to acquire a wideout prior to the trade deadline.
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce ties Rob Gronkowski record for NFL history in SNF win vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, 20-17, in overtime. The Chiefs offense was out of sorts at times, but one thing was constant; the play of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce once again topped 100 yards...
Jimmy Johnson Dishes on Relationship With Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones in New Book
29 years after the two helped to guide the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl championships, it’s still tough to make sense of the relationship between Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones. And maybe that perhaps in part to Johnson not understanding his relationship with the Cowboys owner either. Johnson,...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Vegas torched after blowing another 17-point lead
The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Rhamondre Stevenson gives a humorous response about one-handed catches
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was responsible for much of the production from the offense in Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The offense only had 203 total yards, with Stevenson rushing for 60 of them on 15 carries and adding 10 receiving yards on three receptions. He was also […] The post Rhamondre Stevenson gives a humorous response about one-handed catches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Davante Adams reacts to Raiders blowing 17-point lead vs. Jaguars
Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams shared his disgust after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a three-score lead and dropped a 24-20 decision Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Adams on blowing a 17-point lead again: pic.twitter.com/IKJMcMUpqB — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 6, 2022 Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the […] The post Davante Adams reacts to Raiders blowing 17-point lead vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0