NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move on without them for the rest of this season. The Saints (3-5) have had a bit of a head start on that front. They’ve played their past five games without Thomas since he went out with his foot injury, going 2-3 in that span. New Orleans also has put up some of the better yards and scoring per game averages in the NFL, ranking in the top 10 in both categories.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO