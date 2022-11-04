Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win
If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens vs. Saints staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Monday night’s Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 17, Saints 16: This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New ...
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke credits ref for help on Curtis Samuel TD
In the NFL, fortune favors the bold. Sure, teams can win games by dinking and dunking their way up and down a field in a slow matriculation that ticks time off of the clocks and slowly puts points on the board, but nothing’s more entertaining than a big 50-yard completion down the field for a touchdown, as it can change the momentum of a game and get both fans and players fired up. This was Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders’ thought process in their Sunday afternoon showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, as, on second-and-7 with 14:10 on the clock, Taylor Heinicke launched a bomb some 50 yards through the air to connect with Curtis Samuel for an explosive, momentum-stealing catch.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Ravens
The weekend is right around the corner, which means it is time for some New Orleans Saints Week 9 bold predictions. They will host the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome for a Monday Night Football showcase. Following a two-game losing streak, the Saints bounced back with a dominating 24-0...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce ties Rob Gronkowski record for NFL history in SNF win vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, 20-17, in overtime. The Chiefs offense was out of sorts at times, but one thing was constant; the play of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce once again topped 100 yards...
Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals
Carolina made further changes to its coaching staff in the wake of a blowout loss in Cincinnati.
Davante Adams reacts to Raiders blowing 17-point lead vs. Jaguars
Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams shared his disgust after the Las Vegas Raiders blew a three-score lead and dropped a 24-20 decision Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Adams on blowing a 17-point lead again: pic.twitter.com/IKJMcMUpqB — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 6, 2022 Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns as the […] The post Davante Adams reacts to Raiders blowing 17-point lead vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses how OT Ronnie Stanley has looked in return to field
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to improve their record to 6-3 in Week 9 as they take on the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”. Baltimore will look to get some key pieces back, but one of their players who has returned from his injury and made an impact is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Rhamondre Stevenson gives a humorous response about one-handed catches
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was responsible for much of the production from the offense in Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The offense only had 203 total yards, with Stevenson rushing for 60 of them on 15 carries and adding 10 receiving yards on three receptions. He was also […] The post Rhamondre Stevenson gives a humorous response about one-handed catches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals
It’s time to call the Seattle Seahawks legitimate playoff contenders this year. Behind the excellent play of the resurgent Geno Smith and a defense that harkens back to the Legion of Boom, the team has jumped off to a 6-3 record this year. Many expected this Seattle team to contend for a top draft pick in 2023. Instead, they’re jockeying for playoff position midway through the year.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Vegas torched after blowing another 17-point lead
The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.
Third Bills star ruled out, creating rare chance for NY Jets offense
Buffalo Bills’ key defensive injuries have opened a rare window of opportunity for New York Jets. It was already known that the Buffalo Bills would be without their two All-Pro safeties in today’s game against the New York Jets. Micah Hyde’s season came to an end in Week 2 due to a neck injury. Jordan Poyer suffered an elbow injury in Week 8 that will sideline him this week.
Saints, Ravens enter MNF clash with big losses at receiver
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receivers Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman could have been two of the marquee performers in Monday night’s matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. Instead, both were placed on injured reserve this week, leaving their teams to figure out how to move on without them for the rest of this season. The Saints (3-5) have had a bit of a head start on that front. They’ve played their past five games without Thomas since he went out with his foot injury, going 2-3 in that span. New Orleans also has put up some of the better yards and scoring per game averages in the NFL, ranking in the top 10 in both categories.
Even Packers’ beat reporters are in awe at horrendous Lions loss
The Green Bay Packers are a team in crisis; after winning three of their first four games to start the season, the team suddenly find themselves in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which is the most consecutive losses since all the way back in 2008, when Aaron Rodgers initially began his reign under center. With the trade deadline officially passed and the wide receiving corps still lacking in that marquee-level performer who can make Rodgers’ life a little easier on the outside, the Packers are looking at a short-term schedule that includes the Cowboys, then the Titians, and then the Eagles before their next “easy” game, when they face off against a Chicago Bears team who actually loaded up on additional talent at the deadline in ex-Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool.
