Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
Pat McAfee: 'Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now'
Pat McAfee is fed up with his former team. He's not alone. In the midst of another disastrous Colts performance, the former NFL punter tweeted, "The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now." The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2022 ...
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Matt LaFleur Reveals If Packers Are Considering Quarterback Change
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers played so poorly on Sunday - on way to their fifth straight loss - that backup Jordan Love was trending on social media. But while Rodgers, who threw three interceptions, and the rest of the Packers offense struggled mightily, the team is not considering a quarterback change at this time.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce ties Rob Gronkowski record for NFL history in SNF win vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, 20-17, in overtime. The Chiefs offense was out of sorts at times, but one thing was constant; the play of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce once again topped 100 yards...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win
If not for Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would have probably lost in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. After all, aside from stuffing the stat sheet, he also delivered the clutch rushing touchdown to turn the game around. With just three minutes left and the Titans leading 17-9, the Chiefs really needed to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounds off on magical TD run that turned tide in Week 9 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Following collapse vs Jaguars Damian Lillard says he wouldn't blame Raiders stars if they left
Losing 24-0 to the Saints last week seemed like a low point for the Raiders. And it probably was. But they didn’t exactly bounce back this week. What the did was go out and have another massive collapse in Jacksonville. It seemed like they might be turning things around...
Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat McAfee’s Sad Tweet Epitomizes Colts’ Bad Day vs. Patriots
Indianapolis recorded minus-7 passing yards during the first half.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern
It was far from an effortless performance, but at the end of the day, the Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated on the season after they secured a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Arduous weather conditions on the day forced Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to switch up […] The post Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says what everyone is thinking after ugly win over Northwestern appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
Yardbarker
3 Match-ups The Indianapolis Colts Can Dominate
If the Indianapolis Colts plan to make the playoffs, the wins need to start rolling in, and it needs to start this week. The Colts head to New England to face the Patriots. While many people have already counted out the Colts for this game and the entire season there is time to change the trajectory of this franchise.
Colts vs. Patriots: Final injury report for Week 9
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. While the Colts ruled out four players, they also had two players listed as questionable for the matchup. The Patriots, on the other hand, ruled out three players and had seven players listed as questionable.
Packers Reportedly Made Blockbuster 1st Round Pick Trade Offer
It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers really tried to make a trade before last Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. They were looking for wide receiver help but struck out on Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy, Brandin Cooks, and D.J. Moore. They especially went hard after Moore. According to Jay Glazer...
Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
Chiefs’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs emerged from the bye week and notched their sixth win of the season after they survived the Tennessee Titans, 20-17, in an overtime thriller on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 6-2, the Chiefs solidify their hold on solo first place in the AFC West. Here we will look at Patrick Mahomes and three other Kansas City Chiefs heroes most responsible for their Week 9 win vs. the Titans.
Geno Smith sizzling like Marshawn Lynch after Seahawks’ dominant win vs. Cardinals
It’s time to call the Seattle Seahawks legitimate playoff contenders this year. Behind the excellent play of the resurgent Geno Smith and a defense that harkens back to the Legion of Boom, the team has jumped off to a 6-3 record this year. Many expected this Seattle team to contend for a top draft pick in 2023. Instead, they’re jockeying for playoff position midway through the year.
