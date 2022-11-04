Rishi Sunak is expected to raise the migrant crisis with his French counterpart when the two meet for the first time in Egypt on Monday.Ahead of Cop27, the Prime Minister told The Sun newspaper his “key priority” at the UN climate change conference was resolving the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.“I have spent more time working on that in the last few days than anything else other than the autumn statement,” he told the newspaper.According to the paper, Britain and France are “close” to allowing Border Force staff on the beaches, with the PM insisting he will continue...

9 HOURS AGO