ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation test for wasting disease in deer weekend of open season

MISSOURI KSN/KODE— The Missouri Department of Conservation is preparing for its latest round of C.W.D. It stands for “Chronic Wasting Disease” — a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other cervids. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be doing mandatory sample collection for it. C.W.D spreads through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the […]
MISSOURI STATE
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reminds hunters to dispose of deer carcasses properly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Proper disposal of a deer carcass is one of the final steps of the deer hunting process and is as important as any other part of deer hunting. One reason this part of deer hunting is important is because there are regulations that pertain to the disposal of deer parts. In Missouri the improper disposal of deer parts falls under the state statute that covers the unlawful disposition of a dead animal. Deer hunters violate this statute (and commit a Class C misdemeanor) if they knowingly place or cause to be placed the carcass or offal of any dead animal:
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

A look into Missouri Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A race many expected to be a shoo-in may go up in smoke thanks to some new opposition. A new survey from Emerson College and The Hill shows the race over an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is tightening with 47 % in favor, 39% against and 14% undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility

A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in the cannabis industry — is The post Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt

Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri

KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy