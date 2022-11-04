ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Keep
2d ago

we need new leaders period. Both sides. McCarthy is just determined to live and investigate in the past instead of doing the people's work. Democratic leadership is ancient and out of touch with the people. They all need to step aside and let a younger generation actually do the people's work.

Donald Bradley
2d ago

Next speaker this 🤡 couldn't tell a bedtime story to a toddler and if he tried the toddler would be woke all night because his Pinocchio nose would keep nudging the toddler as long as he speaks.

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis. During his rally in Latrobe,...
'Hard to tell': GOP wants to believe Smiley can win in suddenly competitive Washington Senate race

WENATCHEE, Washington — Republican voters here have been disappointed before. As Tiffany Smiley barnstormed across eastern Washington state (the red part of Washington state) in the final hours before Election Day, Republican voters flocking to see the brash Republican campaigning to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) were quietly crossing their fingers. They want to believe but know as well as any Washingtonian how much the Democratic voters west of the Wenatchee Mountains dominate their state’s politics.
Democrats Boosting MAGA Candidates May Actually Pay Off

Democrats have played a risky game this election season, meddling in a number of GOP primary races across the country in hopes of bettering their odds of winning next week's elections. With four days until Election Day, it's looking like their bets paid off as Democratic candidates lead the polls in a series of races where they're up against a MAGA candidate.
DOJ considers special counsel for Trump if he runs in 2024: Report

Justice Department officials are discussing whether there is a need to appoint a special counsel to oversee two investigations into former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president again in 2024, according to a new report. Conversations about appointing a special counsel have touched on whether doing...
The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day

As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
Ignore the polls, and remember to breathe: Nothing about the midterms is carved in stone

If you had told me a year ago that polls would showing Democrats and Republicans within the margin of error a few days before this midterm election, I would have said you were nuts. After a couple of off-year wins for Republicans that had the Beltway press corps giddy with excitement, conventional wisdom held that a "red wave" was building, and likely to become a "red tsunami." Even sober-minded analysts saw the political environment offering at least a comfortable win for Republicans in 2022.

