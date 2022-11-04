Read full article on original website
WHSV
I-81 getting improvements with federal loan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced two loans for Virginia from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program. A loan of up to $82.6 million to help finance the I-81 Regular Project—which is focused on...
Agriculture Online
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
