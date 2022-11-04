Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TELUS (TU) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
TELUS Corporation (. TU - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.34 per share (26 cents per share) in third-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.29 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly total operating revenues increased 9.9% year...
Zacks.com
Lamar's (LAMR) AFFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
LAMR - Free Report) reported a 6.8% year-over-year jump in third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $2.03. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues aided by the solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market and continued sales momentum across its...
Zacks.com
Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales View Cut
TNDM - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss per share of 27 cents for the third quarter of 2022 against adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. This figure also compared unfavorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share. On...
Zacks.com
Weave Communications, Inc. (WEAV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WEAV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
CNX Resources (CNX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 72 cents by 175%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 74 cents per share. Revenues. CNX Resources’ third-quarter revenues of $476 million missed the Zacks...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Zacks.com
Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
CW - Free Report) have improved 2.7% to reach $171.80 since the company’s third-quarter results, reflecting investors’ optimism. The company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 by 1.9%. The bottom line also surged 10% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com
TPI Composites (TPIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TPI Composites (. TPIC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an...
Zacks.com
Regency Centers (REG) Q3 FFO Declines, Revenues Beat, View Up
REG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 core operating earnings per share were 94 cents, falling 2.1% year over year. The company reported NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) of $1.01, which declined 9.8% from the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 95 cents. Total revenues of $303.9 million...
Zacks.com
Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BDSX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
AMG - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $4.21 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92. The bottom line grew 5.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $3.96. Results were aided by an improvement in revenues, partly offset by higher...
Zacks.com
Alkermes (ALKS) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
ALKS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drugmaker would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PBYI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AYLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.66 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.55. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EBMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.73 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -19.61%. A...
Zacks.com
Gates Industrial (GTES) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.33%. A...
