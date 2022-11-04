Read full article on original website
WGAL
Lancaster business is dedicated to employing women finding refuge in US
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster business is dedicated to employing women finding refuge in the U.S. Stroopies has turned into the place where they make their sweet treats into a safe haven. "Our goal is pretty simple. It's just to make delicious stroopies while providing meaningful employment for the...
we3travel.com
5 Sweet Things to do at Christmas in Hershey, PA
As you walk into Hersheypark in December, you are greeted by over five million twinkling lights and many smiling faces, most of them under 10 and thrilled to be in an amusement park decked out for the holidays. It may surprise you, but there are many sweet and festive things to do at Christmas in Hershey.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
Deer wanders into Pennsylvania mall, runs through JCPenney
A JCPenney store at a Pennsylvania mall was closed temporarily when a deer wandered into the store and made its way to a dressing room.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Harrisburg has a few options if you're looking for a place to have a cup of coffee with a view. Denim Coffee, Little Amps Coffee, Bagel Lovers Cafe, and Yellow Bird Cafe, to name a few. If you want a taste of the city, try one of these places. Little...
local21news.com
Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
Online gaming profits soar at Hollywood Casino while live slot and table play declines
Soaring revenues from Internet-based gambling propelled the parent company of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course to a handsome third-quarter profit, but in-person wagering on slot machines and table games at its Grantville property continued to slide. Publicly traded Penn Entertainment (PENN) reported third-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion and...
dtbeacon.net
Five Haunting Locations in York
York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
Sickness affecting 48 at eastern Pa. charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for missing Cumberland County man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle is looking for a missing man who may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to a release, officials are looking for 79-year-old Gary Alexander Johnston. Johnston is 5 feet 6...
WGAL
York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
Six Flags, Cedar Fair Rival Rolling Out New Thrill Ride
Fans of theme parks are always looking for the latest exciting ride or attraction to experience on their visits to parks. Ride enthusiasts are also searching for a death-defying experiences on thrill rides and roller coasters soaring through the air. Roller coaster fanatics are always a bit sad when one...
WFMZ-TV Online
75 years and still scouting for sisters
Two sisters involved in local Girl Scouts for 75 years earned a life badge of honor. Sisters Barbara John, 86, of Lancaster, and Ginny John, 85, of Harford Twp., joined Girl Scout Troop 38 in 1947, and were recently honored by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania President Janet Donovan at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock. Donovan presented the sisters with a special pin.
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg
The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete
A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
WGAL
Video: Homeowner confronts man taking package from front porch in Dover, York County
DOVER, Pa. — A homeowner in Dover, York County, spotted a man taking a package from his front porch and confronted him. The incident was caught on a doorbell camera. The video shows a man walking up to the front porch of a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive on Tuesday. He picks up a large package and then starts walking to his car.
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
