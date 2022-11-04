ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

we3travel.com

5 Sweet Things to do at Christmas in Hershey, PA

As you walk into Hersheypark in December, you are greeted by over five million twinkling lights and many smiling faces, most of them under 10 and thrilled to be in an amusement park decked out for the holidays. It may surprise you, but there are many sweet and festive things to do at Christmas in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Harrisburg has a few options if you're looking for a place to have a cup of coffee with a view. Denim Coffee, Little Amps Coffee, Bagel Lovers Cafe, and Yellow Bird Cafe, to name a few. If you want a taste of the city, try one of these places. Little...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Semi-truck stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials worked for hours to clear out a large semi-truck that ended up getting stuck underneath a bridge on City Park Dr. Emergency dispatch says that authorities were called to the scene earlier on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. after the truck had tried to make it underneath the overpass between Derry St. and Paxton St.
HARRISBURG, PA
dtbeacon.net

Five Haunting Locations in York

York PA features an uncanny and haunting past; one featuring civil war battles and war casualties. Along with these passings comes a spooky present. Many locations nearby have some unsettling stories involving apparitions, moving objects, and much more. During this spooky time, be sure to check out and learn more about these locations!
YORK, PA
we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
WGAL

York County woman gives senior animals a place to call home

WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care Award winners. They're being recognized for their extraordinary community service. When it comes to animals, there is a woman in York County who makes it her mission to take care of them. Lynn Leach Yates started 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue. It's a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
TheStreet

Six Flags, Cedar Fair Rival Rolling Out New Thrill Ride

Fans of theme parks are always looking for the latest exciting ride or attraction to experience on their visits to parks. Ride enthusiasts are also searching for a death-defying experiences on thrill rides and roller coasters soaring through the air. Roller coaster fanatics are always a bit sad when one...
HERSHEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

75 years and still scouting for sisters

Two sisters involved in local Girl Scouts for 75 years earned a life badge of honor. Sisters Barbara John, 86, of Lancaster, and Ginny John, 85, of Harford Twp., joined Girl Scout Troop 38 in 1947, and were recently honored by Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania President Janet Donovan at Shadowbrook Resort in Tunkhannock. Donovan presented the sisters with a special pin.
LANCASTER, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Pennsylvania's Best Burger is at the Jackson House in Harrisburg

The casual atmosphere and homemade, no-frills sandwiches are what keeps customers coming back. The burgers at The Jackson House are made with 1/2 pound of lean beef and are topped with Philadelphia-style sharp Provolone and roasted red peppers. The restaurant serves American-style classics, combining the nostalgic ambiance of a long-lost...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

JCPenney store at Lancaster's Park City Center closes after visit from wayward deer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Shopping at a JCPenney in Lancaster's Park City Center was briefly interrupted Thursday afternoon when a wayward deer wandered into the store. According to LNP | LancasterOnline, employees at a Qdoba restaurant adjacent to the store reported that the deer made its way into the mall through an entrance near the eatery and proceeded into the JCPenney, where it wandered into a dressing area.
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

New plant in York uses plastic waste to make concrete

A recent report from the environmental group Greenpeace concluded that of the 51 million tons of plastic produced by Americans last year, about 2.4 million tons were recycled, which is about 5% of the country’s plastic waste. Bottom line – we don’t recycle a lot of plastic compared to how much is produced or used.
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
HANOVER, PA

