2 Pfizer updates: bivalent booster efficacy and a combo flu, COVID-19 vaccine
After Pfizer raised its projected COVID-19 vaccine annual revenue to $34 billion, the drugmaker reported positive results for its modified booster and began testing a vaccine candidate intended for COVID-19 and flu. 1. Compared to its original vaccine formula, Pfizer's omicron-focused booster elicited a response with four times higher neutralizing...
6 drugmakers short on flu drug
As hospitals tackle an early flu season with viral infections soaring, six drugmakers have reported short supply of oseltamivir, a common flu drug. Alvogen, Camber Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Macleods Pharma, AvKARE and Zydus Lifesciences have some of their oseltamivir products on back order or allocation, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' drug shortage website. As of Nov. 1, 12 products were part of the shortage.
UPMC partners with physician to offer cancer services in Croatia
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is partnering with Dragan Primorac, MD, PhD, a physician and professor in Croatia, to open the first of many cancer centers in the country. The center is expected to offer stereotactic radiosurgery, image-guided radiation therapy and intensity-modulated radiation therapy, as well as medical oncology and screening, according to a release shared with Becker's.
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
Medicaid, Medicare hospital funding not reaching marginalized communities, study finds
CMS payments designed to help hospitals cover the costs of uncompensated care and improve health outcomes are not fully reaching underserved communities, researchers wrote in a Nov. 4 letter for JAMA Network Open. The researchers, from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School...
AHA finds insurance company policies 'deeply troubling'
Insurance-related barriers to care such as unaffordable deductibles and excessive requirements for prior authorization are "deeply troubling" amid the current open enrollment season, a Nov. 1 American Hospital Association letter addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Labor Secretary Martin Walsh contends. While the country's hospitals and health systems are...
Tips to streamline your physician contract approach in 2023
While physicians understand the need to track activities agreed upon in their contracts, the administrative burden of doing so and the compliance risk related to recording errors are significant. By implementing a physician payment automation solution, health systems can reduce the paperwork and risks associated with physician contracts. In an...
COVID-19 cases to jump 39% by Nov. 17, Mayo forecasts
COVID-19 cases are projected to increase by nearly 40 percent over the next two weeks, though it's still unclear whether hospitalizations and deaths may follow suit in November, according to national disease modeling. Three forecasts to know:. Cases: Daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 39 percent in the next...
Oregon grapples with discharge delays: 'Hospitals are not hotels'
Oregon hospitals are grappling with a significant number of patients who are medically ready to leave the hospital but unable to because there are no open beds to place them in at appropriate post-acute care facilities, The Oregonian reported. As of Nov. 6, upward of 1 in 5 Oregon hospital...
Walgreens' VillageMD completes $8.9B deal to combine with Summit Health
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has aquired physician practice group Summit Health in a transaction worth roughly $8.9 billion. The deal combines Village Practice Management with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, according to a Nov. 7 press release from...
Hospital closures, bankruptcies could see uptick in 2023
Many hospitals and health systems are on course for their worst financial year in decades, and more hospital closures and bankruptcies could be on the cards next year, according to recent reports on the state of hospital finances in the U.S. Hospital expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder...
Franciscan Health aims to fight opioid epidemic with new C-section protocol
Franciscan Health in Indianapolis adopted a new protocol for scheduled cesarean sections to help fight the opioid epidemic while improving the state's maternal mortality rate, WRTV reported. Enhanced Recovery Care After Cesarean covers a combination of protocols and applications for patient care from before surgery to postpartum, cutting down on...
The cost of hospital contract labor in 22 numbers
Many hospitals and health systems aim to recruit and retain permanent staff to replace contract labor positions, which have seen wages skyrocket because of staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals across the country have relied on contract labor and temporary staffing agencies to support their clinical teams when many...
