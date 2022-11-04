ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
invezz.com

Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Zacks.com

Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was downbeat last week, with the S&P 500 losing about 3.4%, the Dow Jones shedding 1.4%, the Nasdaq retreating 5.7% and the Russell 2000 falling about 2.6%. Notably, the Dow Jones broke a four-week winning streak on rising rate fears, while the S&P and Nasdaq snapped the two-week winning streaks.
AOL Corp

Women portfolio managers are beating their male colleagues in 2022's market drawdown

Investments managed by women during this year’s market rout have fared better than assets handled by their male counterparts in the industry. Active returns from large-cap equity portfolios led or co-led by women posted a median loss of 2.6% between January and September as financial markets were battered by macroeconomic headwinds, while male-led teams saw a larger loss of 5.9%. That's according to new data from Investment Metrics, an investment performance analytics firm.
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 7th

LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com

4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rise in September Factory Orders

AIT - Free Report) , Standex International Corporation (. HUBB - Free Report) , and Twin Disc, Incorporated (. TWIN - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Commerce Department said on Nov 3 that new orders for U.S.-made factory goods increased in September. According to the report, factory orders rose 0.3% in September, which came in line with expectations. Factory orders increased 0.2% in August. On a year-over-year basis, factory orders increased 13% in September.
Zacks.com

Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

EZM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $703.87 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Wingstop (WING) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?

NXTG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/17/2011. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...

