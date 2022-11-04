Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise Again
Six top financial institutions in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio likely are applauding the Federal Reserve's latest increase in the federal funds rate as it means more earnings for them. These Warren Buffet stocks also come with solid dividends and are rated Buy across Wall Street.
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week, with the S&P 500 losing about 3.4%, the Dow Jones shedding 1.4%, the Nasdaq retreating 5.7% and the Russell 2000 falling about 2.6%. Notably, the Dow Jones broke a four-week winning streak on rising rate fears, while the S&P and Nasdaq snapped the two-week winning streaks.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
AOL Corp
Women portfolio managers are beating their male colleagues in 2022's market drawdown
Investments managed by women during this year’s market rout have fared better than assets handled by their male counterparts in the industry. Active returns from large-cap equity portfolios led or co-led by women posted a median loss of 2.6% between January and September as financial markets were battered by macroeconomic headwinds, while male-led teams saw a larger loss of 5.9%. That's according to new data from Investment Metrics, an investment performance analytics firm.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 7th
LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Tech stocks have plunged while energy stocks soar, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research says
Tech stocks have plunged this year while energy stocks have soared, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research said. Analysts pointed to the larger weight of the tech sector compared to energy in the global stock market. "For the current market recovery to prove sustainable,...
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Rise in September Factory Orders
AIT - Free Report) , Standex International Corporation (. HUBB - Free Report) , and Twin Disc, Incorporated (. TWIN - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Commerce Department said on Nov 3 that new orders for U.S.-made factory goods increased in September. According to the report, factory orders rose 0.3% in September, which came in line with expectations. Factory orders increased 0.2% in August. On a year-over-year basis, factory orders increased 13% in September.
Zacks.com
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
EZM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $703.87 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Wingstop (WING) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)?
NXTG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/17/2011. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
