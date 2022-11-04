WATCH: The View gives Fetterman softball treatment, dismisses debate criticisms

Read full article on original website
Puglover
2d ago
A week ago he couldn't form a coherent sentence and appeared to weigh considerably more...His interview today doesn't add up!
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Reporter challenges Dr Oz live on air as he makes claim about Fetterman’s first wish for America
Reporter challenges Dr Oz as he makes claim about Fetterman's wish for America. Dr Mehmet Oz was challenged live on air after he made the claim that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority. The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat...
Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'
Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
'The View' hosts slam NBC reporter who interviewed Fetterman: She's not a 'neurosurgeon'
On Thursday, "The View" host Sunny Hostin slammed an NBC reporter who interviewed John Fetterman for making "inappropriate" comments about his difficulty with "small talk."
Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds
Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Oprah Says She’d Vote for Fetterman, Conveniently Forgetting She Made Oz Famous
Just like Victor Frankenstein running away from his creature, Oprah Winfrey too has decided to disown her creation, saying she’d vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz’s rival in the race for U.S. Senator in Pennsylvania. On Thursday night, while hosting “A Virtual Voting Conversation” with other community leaders to discuss the importance of the midterms, Winfrey said, “If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman,” suggesting later that there were “clear choices out there” regarding “the values we hold dear.” Winfrey’s endorsement comes after years of extremely public friendship with Oz, beginning nearly two decades ago when she introduced him as “America’s doctor” on her show. Before Winfrey’s daytime show ended in 2011, she had helped usher in his own television project, The Dr. Oz Show. Her words mark a notable shift from the comment she offered New York magazine through a spokesperson last December: “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office. Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”
OLD Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off
The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobAt the beginning of the debate, Mr...
CNN's Ana Navarro Says Biden Administration 'Sucks' At Critical Midterm Function
The Republican commentator went after the president for failing to do one simple thing.
Despite polls, Hillary Clinton gushes over Biden's inflation efforts: 'Truly impressive'
Hillary Clinton said Thursday during an appearance on "CNN This Morning" that the work Democrats have done on the economy and inflation was "truly impressive."
President Biden visits Primanti Bros. with Fetterman during stop in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden visited Primanti Bros. with Senate candidate John Fetterman during his stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Biden was in Pittsburgh to visit the Fern Hollow Bridge with Gov. Tom Wolf and spoke about infrastructure funding. The president will make a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
Washington Examiner
'Fairly big swings' may deprive Republicans of Senate majority, pollster says
Polling guru Nate Silver says Republicans have "the edge" in the contest to win control of the Senate, but "fairly big swings" could save the Democrats in the midterm elections. Two days before Election Day, Silver shared FiveThirtyEight's forecasts for the balance of power in Congress on ABC's This Week,...
These Two Senate Races Could Flip Just Days Before the Midterms
Republicans appear on track to take the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate could be a close call.
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Pitt News
Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza
Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.
Fact-check of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman squared off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday. Fetterman and Oz debated for one hour to convince voters that they should replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in Washington, D.C. WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter...
