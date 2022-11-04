ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WATCH: The View gives Fetterman softball treatment, dismisses debate criticisms

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Puglover
2d ago

A week ago he couldn't form a coherent sentence and appeared to weigh considerably more...His interview today doesn't add up!

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Independent voters tell NBC Fetterman's debate performance 'felt very difficult to watch'

Members of an NBC News independent voter panel were the latest critics of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance Wednesday. Fetterman’s only debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday was one of the most anticipated events of the 2022 midterm election and became a social media storm as people watched Fetterman in action live for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
TheDailyBeast

Oprah Says She’d Vote for Fetterman, Conveniently Forgetting She Made Oz Famous

Just like Victor Frankenstein running away from his creature, Oprah Winfrey too has decided to disown her creation, saying she’d vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz’s rival in the race for U.S. Senator in Pennsylvania. On Thursday night, while hosting “A Virtual Voting Conversation” with other community leaders to discuss the importance of the midterms, Winfrey said, “If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman,” suggesting later that there were “clear choices out there” regarding “the values we hold dear.” Winfrey’s endorsement comes after years of extremely public friendship with Oz, beginning nearly two decades ago when she introduced him as “America’s doctor” on her show. Before Winfrey’s daytime show ended in 2011, she had helped usher in his own television project, The Dr. Oz Show. Her words mark a notable shift from the comment she offered New York magazine through a spokesperson last December: “One of the great things about our democracy is that every citizen can decide to run for public office. Mehmet Oz has made that decision. And now it’s up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

OLD Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off

The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobAt the beginning of the debate, Mr...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
Pitt News

Photos: Fetterman, Obama rally in Schenley Plaza

Former president Barack Obama is hugged by supporters after speaking at a rally for Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman in Schenley Plaza Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy