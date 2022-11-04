Read full article on original website
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
2 Facing Drug Charges After Allegedly Fleeing From Police in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in the World's Play Ground say two people from Atlantic City were arrested Friday evening on drug possession and distribution charges after they fled from police. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 5 PM for reports of illegal drug dealing in front of a business.
5 Arrested With Handgun, Heroin, Pills, Crack Cocaine, Warrant In Atlantic City: Police
Five suspects were arrested with drugs and a handgun during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Atlantic City police conducted a surveillance operation in the area of 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During this operation, Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several...
AC, NJ Police Chief Public Swearing In Ceremony – Time To Lead
James Sarkos has traveled a long journey to become the permanent Chief of Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Sarkos spent an inordinate amount of time working under the ambiguous title of “Interim Officer in Charge.”. That left a substantial paramilitary organization, the Atlantic City Police Chief with a...
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Atlantic County Man Admits Dealing Fentanyl, Owning Ghost Gun Parts: Prosecutor
A South Jersey man has admitted to drug-dealing and ghost gun charges, authorities said. Neal Garrity, 34, of Egg Harbor Township pleaded guilty Thursday, Nov. 3 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine. The arrest came after a warranted...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will With Replica Firearm
An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will with a replica firearm. Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the first block of South Florida Avenue after authorities received a call from the Gloucester Township Police Department concerning a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment.
Who killed Mekhi Bradley? $20K reward offered for info on Philadelphia murder
Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly. They also say they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges
Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Court upholds case against man who attacked woman, left her for dead
Warning: This article includes graphic details of violence and sexual assault. A state appeals court has upheld the case against a Willingboro man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Camden, then cutting her throat and leaving her for dead in a vacant lot. The woman survived. Andre Wesley, 35,...
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor
A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Man, 37, arrested after cops find bomb materials in his Jersey Shore motel room
A 37-year-old Maine man was arrested last week while trying to construct a bomb in a Jersey Shore motel room, according to police. The Wildwood Police Department was alerted to his activities around 8:30 a.m. on Friday by guests at the Mango Motel.
Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Friday, November 4, 2022, a third man involved in the Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty. Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted […]
Suspected Roxborough HS Shooters Charged In Second Murder: Report
Three of the teens suspected of killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 have been charged in connection with another murder, CBS News reports. Philly police said Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all suspects in the...
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor
It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
Police: Arrest made after a man was shot 6 times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia and a shooter is in custody. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 25th Street. Police found the 41-year-old man with gunshots to his...
Jersey Shore Man Gets Prison Time For Eluding Police: Prosecutor
A 27-year-old man from Staten Island has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for eluding police, authorities said. Antwan McPhatter was sentenced in connection with an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights on August 19, 2021. He was additionally sentenced to 30 days jail time and...
Wildwood, NJ, Police: Maine Man Had Parts to Build a Bomb in Motel Room
Authorities in Wildwood say a man from Maine has been arrested after people allegedly heard him talking about building a bomb inside a motel room and he had assembled items to do so. The scene unfolded last Friday morning, October 28th, at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue. The...
