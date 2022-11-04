ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will With Replica Firearm

An Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after allegedly holding a woman against her will with a replica firearm. Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were dispatched to a multi-unit dwelling in the first block of South Florida Avenue after authorities received a call from the Gloucester Township Police Department concerning a woman being held at gunpoint inside an apartment.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl, Ghost Gun Charges

Prosecutors say a man from Egg Harbor Township potentially faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to Fentanyl and weapon-related charges. 34-year-old Neal Garrity was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10th search warrant that was executed at his home.
Man Set Fire To Six Commercial Vehicles Worth $1M On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, authorities said. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson in connection with a fire that was responsible for the destruction of six vehicles, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Friday, November 4, 2022, a third man involved in the Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty. Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted […]
Atlantic County Commissioner Makes Allegation About Prosecutor

It reads like a political spy novel. A county elected official has made a serious allegation about Atlantic County’s top law enforcement official. In public comments made by Atlantic County Commissioner Ernest Coursey on November 1, 2022, Coursey accuses Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds of potentially holding back the future promotion of an ACPO staff member.
