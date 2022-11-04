Read full article on original website
Hubbard fundraiser supports women with rare disorders
Some of the funds went to support Kristina Bayus, who is struggling with several rare disorders.
Moab House hosts holiday fundraiser event
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House held its second annual fundraiser on Saturday. The community gathered at Rush Church in Boardman to enjoy fun holiday games and activities. The community came out and enjoyed fun holiday games and activities to raise awareness and money for the Moab House.
Toy collection honors child’s life and benefits hospital
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley. Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive
(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she...
Valley eye care office sold
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
Local animal shelter struggling with food supplies
The Butler County Humane Society is trying to juggle an influx of new animals. At one point, they reached critically low levels of pet food. So low, they canceled their monthly food giveaway in September and October.
Youngstown mom and daughter venture into entrepreneurship together
Aurielle Irizarry and Amari Washington are the founders of Mommy and Me Lemonade.
Late YSU professor to be honored
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Historical Society and the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society are honoring the late Dr. Rick Shale. Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in Youngstown, there will be a free show and sale of Shale’s artwork.
Ravenna Police: Individual identified in Rootstown in connection with 'swatting' incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Making a fake call to have armed officers respond to a scene where nothing's wrong, also known as "swatting," can cause panic and have serious consequences. An individual connected to alleged "swatting" incidents has been identified in Northeast Ohio after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Ravenna Police...
Rescue Village in Geauga County waives adoption fees for this weekend
NOVELTY, Ohio — Geauga County's humane society, Rescue Village, has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs this weekend. The shelter is open until 4 p.m. Friday and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022. Pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed...
Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case
A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
Boscov's celebrates one year anniversary in Niles
Boscov's in the Eastwood Mall is celebrating one year in business in Niles with plenty of events, activities, and door-buster prizes. "We have special deals, a lot of registers to win prizes and over ten thousand dollars to give away. We've got some entertainment for the kids and family as well," Community Relations Manager Leann Rich said.
FBI seeks tips in 1994 Portage County teen murders
Both victims were teen girls. Their bodies were found at the Berlin Reservoir in Portage County in 1994.
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Akron student stabbed at school; district responds
A 14-year-old boy was detained by the school's resource officer and taken to the police station for questioning.
Butler School District involving local authorities with behavior problems at high school
BUTLER COUNTY — Butler Senior High school leaders are getting several law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s Office involved to solve problems within the district. Brian White, the district’s superintendent sent a letter to families saying they have been dealing with an increase in student behavior issues...
