Mahoning County, OH

Moab House hosts holiday fundraiser event

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Moab House held its second annual fundraiser on Saturday. The community gathered at Rush Church in Boardman to enjoy fun holiday games and activities. The community came out and enjoyed fun holiday games and activities to raise awareness and money for the Moab House.
BOARDMAN, OH
Toy collection honors child’s life and benefits hospital

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – As we approach the holidays, Jacob’s Heart is collecting toys and other gifts for children in the Valley. Nicci Eells and her family started a toy drive for children at Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley. The event was created in honor of their son Jacob who was born with half of his heart and died when he was just over three months old.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Local 6-year-old cancer survivor to light Pittsburgh tree

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young cancer survivor from Youngstown will light up the Christmas tree in downtown Pittsburgh later this month. Six-year-old leukemia survivor Grayson Pulling from Youngstown will flip the switch on the UPMC Holiday Tree by the Rink at PPG Place during the annual American Cancer Society Tribute of Light Celebration.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Youngstown ceremony honors servicemen killed in Vietnam

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the annual Laying of the Rose ceremony happened at Federal Plaza in Youngstown. The ceremony honors Mahoning County servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War. A tribute is also offered to prisoners of war and those who are missing in action.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Boo Squad needs help with Thanksgiving food drive

(WKBN) – The Boo Squad, a group of young volunteers, ages 7 to 13, needs your help. They are collecting items for their Thanksgiving Food Drive. Some items they need include vegetables, turkeys, stuffing, mashed potatoes, plates and napkins. These items are put together in a Thanksgiving meal box for families of local school districts.
STRUTHERS, OH
Ohio SUPCO candidate appears in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas was in the Valley on Friday. She spoke to students at East High School. Then she headed to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters. Lastly, she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Valley eye care office sold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
BOARDMAN, OH
2 car accident sends people to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A car accident in Youngstown temporarily blocked traffic near St. Elizabeth hospital on Sunday. Police on the scene said a SUV on Westbound Service Road ran a red light at the Belmont Avenue intersection and was t-boned by a car on Belmont. The SUV then...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Late YSU professor to be honored

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Historical Society and the Mahoning Valley Watercolor Society are honoring the late Dr. Rick Shale. Friday through Sunday, from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Tyler History Center on West Federal Street in Youngstown, there will be a free show and sale of Shale’s artwork.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case

A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
WARREN, OH
Boscov's celebrates one year anniversary in Niles

Boscov's in the Eastwood Mall is celebrating one year in business in Niles with plenty of events, activities, and door-buster prizes. "We have special deals, a lot of registers to win prizes and over ten thousand dollars to give away. We've got some entertainment for the kids and family as well," Community Relations Manager Leann Rich said.
NILES, OH

