ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 74

The One and Only
2d ago

Oh my God! No, he didn't! Yes, he did go there. Talk about hypocrisy. The NBA, will have to explain that in their face assertion by Kanter. Has the NBA ever said a word about the atrocious human rights violation of the Uyghurs by the Red Chinese? Has the NBA ever said a word on how Red China continuously steal personal information from private American citizens? Has the NBA ever said a word about the constant threats by Red China to invade Taiwan? Has the NBA ever said a word about any of the hideous behavior of Red China ? I don't think so. Where, oh, where, is King James on any of these issues? I can't hear him. But still, King James and the NBA keep pocketing that Red China cash. Talk about sell outs. Kanter just blew the NBA a_ _ out of the water and into the light. Shame on them. Rave on Kanter! Rave on!

Reply(1)
10
JT
3d ago

The NBA and Adam Silvers owes Kyrie Irving a apology for impeding his right to personal expression. Adam Silvers seemed to personalize his attack on Kyrie Irving because he is a European jew. Facts can't be suppressed by Eurocentric system forever. Here's the first undeniable fact, All Black people of Americas are from either or ( Bantu, Igbos and Mandenka). In Africa and other European countries theses tribes are classified as Semitic, they have a ancient Hebrew language and they are excepted by other Jews as the descendants of the Israelites. It's highly documented by the Westernized world and a major part of African history. So, why the double standards for blacks in America. If American history and religion wasnt so tainted with Eurocentric explanations, blacks being Israelites wouldn't be a shock.

Reply(10)
17
Jeff Spicoli
3d ago

He absolutely should say something!! He got completely railroaded by the Celtics and the NBA. As a Bostonian, I lost what little respect I had for that team (I hate basketball anyway)

Reply(42)
6
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NESN

Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
BOSTON, MA
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Join Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving is still a hot topic around the NBA, even after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for at least five games. After Kyrie shared a movie full of antisemitism on social media, everybody attacked him, and the Nets made the decision to suspend him while also giving him a list of conditions he must complete before returning to the team.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit

LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Yardbarker

Nets Star Kyrie Irving Done in Brooklyn?

As first relayed by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Nets have created a list of multiple steps that must be taken by Irving before they lift his suspension, which the team has said will be at least five games. But that list may have been created with the idea...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing. Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy