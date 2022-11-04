Oh my God! No, he didn't! Yes, he did go there. Talk about hypocrisy. The NBA, will have to explain that in their face assertion by Kanter. Has the NBA ever said a word about the atrocious human rights violation of the Uyghurs by the Red Chinese? Has the NBA ever said a word on how Red China continuously steal personal information from private American citizens? Has the NBA ever said a word about the constant threats by Red China to invade Taiwan? Has the NBA ever said a word about any of the hideous behavior of Red China ? I don't think so. Where, oh, where, is King James on any of these issues? I can't hear him. But still, King James and the NBA keep pocketing that Red China cash. Talk about sell outs. Kanter just blew the NBA a_ _ out of the water and into the light. Shame on them. Rave on Kanter! Rave on!
The NBA and Adam Silvers owes Kyrie Irving a apology for impeding his right to personal expression. Adam Silvers seemed to personalize his attack on Kyrie Irving because he is a European jew. Facts can't be suppressed by Eurocentric system forever. Here's the first undeniable fact, All Black people of Americas are from either or ( Bantu, Igbos and Mandenka). In Africa and other European countries theses tribes are classified as Semitic, they have a ancient Hebrew language and they are excepted by other Jews as the descendants of the Israelites. It's highly documented by the Westernized world and a major part of African history. So, why the double standards for blacks in America. If American history and religion wasnt so tainted with Eurocentric explanations, blacks being Israelites wouldn't be a shock.
He absolutely should say something!! He got completely railroaded by the Celtics and the NBA. As a Bostonian, I lost what little respect I had for that team (I hate basketball anyway)
