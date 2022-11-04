Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
drydenwire.com
Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat
In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
Comments / 0