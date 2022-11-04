Read full article on original website
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
ELBERTA “BERT” LORENZ
Elberta “Bert” Lorenz, of Corder, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home in Corder. Bert was granted an earthly life of Ninety-six years and four months. She was born on June 25, 1926, to Ralph and Nora (Bredehoeft) Schroeder in the Flora neighborhood between Alma...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of November 7-13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
CRAIG SLAVENS NOLD
Craig Slavens Nold, 78, passed away at his home in Gilliam on November 2, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater, with Pastor Molly Moore officiating. Burial will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Fairmount Cemetery at Middletown, Missouri. Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Concordia in care of the funeral home.
CLARICE DOVE
Clarice H. Dove, 90, of Green Ridge, died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born August 4, 1932 in Montrose, MO a daughter of the late Clarence F. and Helen M. Witmer Mettler. On April 19, 1958 in Sedalia, she was united in marriage to Ralph E. Dove, who preceded her in death on July 7, 2000.
JAMES TYLER MERCHANT
Dr. James Tyler Merchant, 36, of Lee’s Summit, MO, formerly of Marshall, MO, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, in North Dakota. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Randall DeMasters and William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Lily’s Hope Foundation and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
RAMP CLOSURE SCHEDULED FOR EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 70 IN BATES CITY
The eastbound ramp on Interstate 70 is scheduled to be closed at Bates City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) crews will complete marking and signage at the intersection of old 40 Highway and Route Z. The work will require the ramp to be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
CARROLLTON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS HEARS ABOUT ONGOING PROJECTS AROUND CARROLLTON
In a recent meeting of the Carrollton Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works, several ongoing projects were presented to the board. Carrollton Municipal Utilities Superintendent Clint Mathis gave a report to the board on various items in progress or completed. At the power plant, general maintenance continues. Cleaning at the...
LOCAL CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, November 7. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5:30 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — – The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is...
MARSHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD COMMUNITY FORUMS
The Marshall School District will be holding the first in a series of community forums to get feedback for the Districts Long-Range Facility Plan. The district invites the community to come meet the company, Incite Design, that is helping the district with the plan. This event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 in the gymnasium at Southeast Elementary. The Marshall School District hopes to gain feedback from the community to allow them to develop the best plan for the district.
