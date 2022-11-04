The Marshall School District will be holding the first in a series of community forums to get feedback for the Districts Long-Range Facility Plan. The district invites the community to come meet the company, Incite Design, that is helping the district with the plan. This event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 in the gymnasium at Southeast Elementary. The Marshall School District hopes to gain feedback from the community to allow them to develop the best plan for the district.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO