Yonkers, NY

Two men arrested for allegedly stealing cooking oil

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men who were involved in a cooking oil theft, Friday morning.

According to the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, Raymond Hernandez, and Luis Sanchez, both 30 from Yonkers, New York, were arrested at Pudgies Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road.

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting

Police received a call for two men stealing cooking oil from the restaurant Friday morning. Once officers arrived they saw a black utility van dripping oil and leaving the parking lot.

Hernandez and Sanchez were arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

Both men were arraigned and placed in Lycoming County Prison on a $10,000 bail each.

