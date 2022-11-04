ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSMV

Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on E Due West Avenue. Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway. The suspected vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger...
NASHVILLE, TN
cwbchicago.com

CPD names Greyhound terminal murder suspect; warrant issued

Chicago police are asking for help as they try to track down a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal, 630 West Harrison, last month. Rodnee Miller, 26, is the subject of an active arrest warrant for the October...
CHICAGO, IL
fox17.com

Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WOODRIDGE, IL
WGNtv.com

5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
WOODRIDGE, IL
WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
truecrimedaily

Married restaurant owner accused of fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend and dumping body

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.
CHICAGO, IL
