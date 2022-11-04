CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO