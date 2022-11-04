Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with murder arrested in Indiana
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old Chicago man was charged with murder and arrested in Indiana Friday. Police say Ramon Brooks of Washington Park was arrested in South Bend for the murder of a 27-year-old woman. Brooks allegedly fatally shot the woman on May 8 in the 1500 block of South Sawyer...
3 arrested after driving stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet; gun & drugs recovered
Three people were arrested Sunday after they were caught driving a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet.
Grayslake Man Bitten by Deputy K9; Guns Seized From Home
A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
WSMV
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash near Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found dead on Sunday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash on Saturday night on E Due West Avenue. Family members said 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was last seen in the roadway. The suspected vehicle is believed to have front end damage to the passenger...
cwbchicago.com
CPD names Greyhound terminal murder suspect; warrant issued
Chicago police are asking for help as they try to track down a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a Greyhound employee outside the company’s West Loop terminal, 630 West Harrison, last month. Rodnee Miller, 26, is the subject of an active arrest warrant for the October...
fox17.com
Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
Person dies after arriving at Nashville hospital with gunshot wound
An investigation is underway in Nashville after a shooting victim died at the hospital Friday.
Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield. The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59. The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did...
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
WGNtv.com
5 out-of-state women charged with burglarizing Kohl’s in Woodridge
WOODRIDGE, Ill. — DuPage County prosecutors say five out-of-state women face theft charges after burglarizing a Woodridge-area Kohl’s on Thursday. Around 3:50 p.m., Woodridge Police Department officers responded to Kohl’s in the 1000 block of 75th St. amid reports of a theft in progress. Arriving officers witnessed a vehicle suspected of being involved in the burglary run a stop light at 75th Street and Dunham Road. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the car sped up and tried to evade police.
cwbchicago.com
Catalytic converter thief slammed a stolen Lexus head-on into Chicago police squad car, prosecutors say
A man on bail and on probation for separate stolen motor vehicle cases rammed yet another stolen vehicle head-on into a Chicago police squad car as he tried to get away from cops who saw him trying to steal a catalytic converter in Jefferson Park, prosecutors said Saturday. Police officers...
WSMV
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
Armed Grayslake man threatened to kill his family and police before arrest, police say
An armed man was arrested Friday in Lake County after threatening to kill his family members. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he was also reported to be anti-government and to have an arsenal of firearms.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
Married restaurant owner accused of fatally strangling pregnant girlfriend and dumping body
CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend, who was 37 weeks pregnant with his child. According to WFLD-TV, the victim, Bilian Fang, was last seen on Oct. 9 in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. She was reported missing the same week. Her boyfriend and restaurant owner Yaer Shen, who was married to someone else, allegedly choked Fang to death on the same day she was last seen.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
Teenage driver wanted for multiple charges after deadly West Nashville hit-and-run
Police are asking for the Nashville community's help to track down a teenager wanted in connection with a June hit-and-run that left one person dead and three others injured.
3-year-old airlifted to Nashville after ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Algood
A toddler has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Putnam County.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
