Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
Already looking forward to getting another chance at the Powerball jackpot?. Here’s what you need to know about what time the next Powerball drawing is and where you can watch it. What time is the next Powerball drawing?. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:59 p.m....
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
Biden to campaign for Hochul in New York this weekend
President Joe Biden will campaign in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Sunday in the final few days before Election Day. Biden will travel to Yonkers, New York, for a “Get Out the Vote” event with Hochul and New York state Democrats at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Hochul’s campaign announced on Friday. The president […]
fox5ny.com
Bomb scare temporarily pauses early voting at East Harlem polling site
NEW YORK - A bomb threat temporarily paused early voting at a polling site in East Harlem on Sunday afternoon. "The NYPD notified us of a bomb scare at 1573 Madison Ave, which is an early voting site," the New York City Board of Elections said in a tweet. "Emergency protocols were initiated immediately. Staff along w/ a handful of voters were escorted out safely."
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
nynmedia.com
New York City opens new emergency center for asylum-seekers in a Midtown hotel
With the number of newly arrived asylum-seekers now stretching past an estimated 22,000 people, a third emergency relief center will soon open at a Midtown hotel – this time for single women and adult families, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday morning. News of the Humanitarian Emergency...
Thanksgiving 2022: As food costs continue to rise, will there also be a turkey shortage this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Thanksgiving is just weeks away, but there already might not be enough turkeys to go around, according to a recent report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning families that turkeys may cost more this Thanksgiving due to a nationwide turkey shortage. An avian flu outbreak led to the death or culling of about 6 million turkeys, roughly 14% of the U.S. turkey population, Syracuse.com reported.
amny.com
Ask the MTA | OMNY benefits and Bronx station construction
AmNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com. Q: I finally started using...
queenoftheclick.com
NYS Government Just Doesn’t Understand NYC
Hochul doesn’t seem to understand that because in her area of NYS everything is fine.
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
Protestors show up as Zeldin continues campaign for New York Governor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday. One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.” Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in […]
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] New York City's Underwater Highway Explained
A tunnel between Brooklyn and the Battery in Lower Manhattan was one of several traffic-relief projects in the late 1930s conceived by Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia to remedy vehicular congestion on New York City’s existing thoroughfares. Extending just over 9,000 feet, the tunnel is the longest continuous underwater road in North America. Upon its construction, it has been featured in popular movies, served an essential purpose in one of the city’s darkest days, and was even the cause of some destruction. This New York City tunnel has been a part of many historic moments.
President Biden to campaign for Gov. Hochul in Yonkers Sunday
President Joe Biden will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in Yonkers on Sunday in a bid to further boost Democratic voter turnout just days before Election Day.
mynwmo.com
New York Food Stamps November 2022 Benefits and EBT Discounts
SNAP provides food assistance to low-income workers, older adults, and the disabled. SNAP benefits are deposited every month statewide in New York, beginning in November 2022. The Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration administers SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance administers SNAP benefits in the rest of the state.
pix11.com
Not sure how to play Powerball? Here’s what you need to know
You've likely heard about the Powerball jackpot, which has reached an estimated world record $1.6 billion after 39 consecutive drawings without a winner, according to the lottery. If you're ready to try your luck for the largest pot in history but aren't sure how to play, we have you covered.
New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0