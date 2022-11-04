ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'I went to pieces': Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals her emotional goodbye to parents, 89 and 87, who have gone 'home' to Jordan because of her father's continuing health issues

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has revealed the emotional goodbye she gave her parents who have left the UK to their native Jordan because of her father's continuing health issues.

The 37-year-old actress and chat show panelist has reguarly shared loving snaps of her parents, mum Roberta, 87, and dad Nadim, 89, also living next door to them to 'decades' to keep them close.

But after years of health woes for her 89-year-old father, Nadia told Kaye Adams, Frankie Bridge and Jane Moore of her parents' difficult decision to return 'home' to Jordan and her sad goodbye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyAlx_0iyrHrR000
Emotional: : Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has revealed the emotional goodbye she gave her parents who have left the UK to their native Jordan because of her father's health issues

'The day before yesterday, my parents have gone on an adventure as my dad says,' Nadia told the Loose Women on Friday.

'Pretty heartbreaking for us left here because I have lived next door to my parents for decades.

'And my dad is 89, he's had quite a few things going on with his health.

'Been really hard the few times he's needed to go to hospital - and you are 12 hours waiting in hospital. And all of this sort of stuff, the pandemic... anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qujI_0iyrHrR000
Emotional: The 37-year-old actress and has reguarly shared loving snaps of her parents, mum Roberta, 87, (left) and dad Nadim, 89, (right) also living next door to them to 'decades'

'My dad has decided to go home to Jordan, and we took them with my mum, 89 and 87, took them to the airport. We had been preparing for it.

'Of course I went to pieces.

'I checked them all in, turned around and they were both sat in their wheelchairs. I gave them a hug and I just started crying.

'I could see people were looking at me, so I turned away to my daughter for a second, turned back and they'd gone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3617OG_0iyrHrR000
Health woes: After years of health woes for her 89-year-old father Nadim (pictured together), Nadia told the Loose Women of her parents' difficult decision to return 'home' to Jordan

'It was literally like that and the airport was heaving. It was like, no, they have gone.

'I'm so proud. My dad is now sitting with his brother out in the sun, they sent me a photo of them out in a restaurant with family.'

She added: 'I want them with me, I already miss them, but when you say you really love somebody, you let them go.

'It is the right thing for them because it's... I don't think at the moment it's a very good place to be elderly, in this country.'

Nadia's father Nadim Sawalha is a Jordanian-born British actor, and his wife, Roberta Lane, also known as Betty, had three children together, including Nadia in 1964.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIdEr_0iyrHrR000
Decision: She told the Loose Women panel: 'It is the right thing for them because it's... I don't think at the moment it's a very good place to be elderly, in this country'

Back in 2020, Nadia heaped praise on her parents after revealing they feel like they are 'a burden' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a series of snaps of mum Roberta and dad Nadim, as she she reassured them that they are far from what they think they're perceived as.

Captioning her post, Nadia powerfully penned: 'Not ‘elderly' not ‘vulnerable’ not ‘a burden' not ‘a drain on the system’' as she declared how much her parents meant to her.

The TV presenter shared several fun snaps of her mum and dad dressed in padded white hooded coats with a furry trim, while they enjoyed a pork pie each.

Expressing how much her actor father dislikes being defined in such a way, she continued: 'Dad says he hates being defined in that way. He hates the way the media pigeon hole his generation and leave them feeling like they are a burden.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV and ITVHub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aZaI_0iyrHrR000
Folks: Taking to Instagram in 2020, the Loose Women star, 55, shared a series of snaps of mum Roberta and dad Nadim, she she reassured fans they are far from 'elderly' or 'vulnerable'

