HS sports: Ex-Petrides athletic director Mike Duffy settling into retirement life; Steve Lyman doing same as new AD

Staten Island Youth Soccer Games erupt at Miller Field Saturday | Download print-quality images free of charge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Miller Field in New Dorp was action-packed as soccer players competed in the Staten Island Youth Soccer League on a beautiful afternoon Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Big kicks and big saves were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of...
A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
CHSFL AA playoffs: Moore topples St. Francis Prep to gain semifinals; St. Peter’s ousted
No. 2 seeded Moore Catholic scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to break a 7-7 deadlock at the intermission and rolled to a 35-7 CHSFL AA quarterfinal victory over No. 7 St. Francis Prep Sunday at home. The Mavericks improved to 8-2 overall and have a semifinal home...
HS cross country: Susan Wagner’s Joe Perazzo cops PSAL city crown; Falcon girls place 11th
Joe Perazzo, a senior at Susan Wagner HS, took control in the latter stages of the NYC PSAL 5,000-meter cross-country race, and pulled away for a convincing victory at a warm Van Cortlandt Park. Perazzo, who is mulling several college offers, was timed in 16 minutes, 17.27 seconds in winning...
PHOTOS: Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team shines at CSI | Photos are free to download for our subscribers
The Staten Island Elite Cheer and STUNT team won two games Saturday at the College of Staten Island, beating the Brooklyn Diamonds, 14-8 and 15-7. The day marked the season debut of the 18U squad, which is in its second season competing as club STUNT.
John Titta, owner of John’s Lane Market in New Dorp, dies at 95
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — John Titta, 95, the former owner of a New Dorp meat market and Grant City tavern, died late last month, said his family. A lifelong Staten Islander, Titta was born in the borough in 1927. A proud father of two sons, John and Michael, Titta is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rose.
Jason Marquis to help reopen Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 12
The Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame museum is reopening on Nov. 12, 2022, following the pandemic-induced closure, and all Staten Islanders are welcome to attend anytime that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Staten Island Sports Hall museum, open only on Saturdays, is located at 6581 Hylan...
NYC Marathon 2022 notebook: Melissa Kraker runs in memory of friend; 66-year-old completes 3rd marathon and more
Melissa Kraker ran with a heavy heart during Sunday’s New York City Marathon, which attracted more than 50,000 runners from across the globe. That’s because she dedicated her race in memory of her friend and neighbor, Tamer Shaarawy of Egypt, who passed away in December.
NYC Marathon 2022: See how your favorite Staten Islander fared in the big race
More than 50,000 runners from around the globe turned out for Sunday’s New York City Marathon, and 259 of those runners were those who registered for the race as Staten Islanders. Some Islanders may not be on the list below because they signed up using their native country or...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of New...
HS football: Stepinac hands Farrell season-ending loss
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Monsignor Farrell was hoping for a repeat of last season’s playoffs when it knocked off Archbishop Stepinac in the CHSFL AAA semifinals, 24-21. But the Lions weren’t so fortunate in Saturday night’s quarterfinal as the Crusaders posted a 35-0 home victory that sent them to the semifinals vs. defending champ Iona Prep.
CHSAA boys’ soccer: Monsignor Farrell dominates start-to-finish en route to Intersectional AA championship crown
If Sunday night’s CHSAA Intersectional AA soccer championship was a hockey game, you might have thought Monsignor Farrell was on an 80-minute power play. That’s how much time the Lions spent in Archbishop Stepinac’s half of the field. And, to put it bluntly, that’s how dominant they were from start-to-finish.
HS soccer: Monsignor Farrell, St. Joseph Hill set for championship bouts
Monsignor Farrell and St. Joseph Hill Academy are in championship mode. The No. 3-seeded Lions will attempt to win their first CHSAA AA Intersectional championship in 21 years when it meets Archbishop Stepinac on Sunday evening at St. John’s University in Queens. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Farrell (15-5-2...
In name of a young man cut down by violence, Young, Talented & Gifted awards scholarships to Staten Island teens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College is expensive, but the Young, Talented & Gifted (YTG) organization is trying to make life a little easier for two Staten Island teens. Mya Greene and Leah Browne were greeted with balloons and a photo-worthy check on Oct. 16, 2022 as they accepted their scholarships, each worth $500. They also received Serena Brothers-Mohamed and Les Brown’s book called “You Are Enough!”
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
College basketball preview: Like his players, Wagner coach embracing a new role | Schedule
Donald Copeland has been at ease with the whole package in these first few months as Wagner College’s men’s head basketball coach. “It was everything I expected it to be,” Copeland was saying the other day. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of responsibility. My expectation was I was going to have to work hard, but I always thought I did work hard leading up to it, so I guess I was as prepared as I could be.”
Former New Jersey Devils forward, broadcaster succumbs to cancer
Peter McNab, a long-time player in the NHL who went on to a successful hockey analyst after retiring, has died. The Vancouver native, who grew up in San Diego, was 70. McNab announced in 2021 he had cancer, but earlier this year he said it was in remission. Although he...
How Comedian Joseph Anthony has transitioned from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs
There are playful debates that everyone heading into and through New Jersey will have like the epic Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham battle, or discussing jug handles and u-turns, if Central Jersey exists, and so on. Sometimes it turns into material for Comedians who grew up in New Jersey, who've...
