Oregon State

Summit Bank Recognized as the 2022 Top Community Bank Lender in Oregon & SBA Program Administrator Ashley Horner Announced as NAGGL Board of Director

 3 days ago
EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--

Results are in for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) loans in Oregon, and Summit Bank continues to lead the way. Lending year-end totals reported in September by the SBA Portland District Office (with territory including Oregon and Southwest Washington) were recently published. The results detail that Summit Bank is the number one community lender in SBA 504 loans and the top community bank lender for SBA 7(a) loans. Summit Bank’s SBA program has achieved recognition as the Top community bank lender in Oregon since 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005123/en/

Ashley Horner, Summit Bank SBA Program Administrator elected to NAGGL (National Association of Guaranteed Government Lenders) Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

SBA Program Administrator Ashley Horner noted, “This continuation of recognition speaks volumes of how versatile Summit Bank is as a community business bank. Compared with some other lenders, who go through layers of management to get to a decision-maker, we have a small number of people involved in making loan decisions locally. Furthermore, thanks to the investment Summit makes into the latest technology, it allows us to process and approve deals quickly.”

A recent testament to the quality of service and expedited turnaround process is CEO of X-Golf Tualatin Erik Timmons. “Our group used Summit Bank for an SBA Loan for two separate franchises. The experience with Ashley and the team was as smooth as possible. They gave us clear direction on what was needed to get approval on our loan and helped us answer any questions we had. The team is always available, and they follow through on their statements, every time. As we grow, we will continue to work with Summit and their SBA team.”

In addition, Horner was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL). “To have the opportunity to serve the NAGGL community, which has members that serve the SBA 7(a) industry as both lenders and vendor partners, is incredibly humbling. I look forward to continuing to give back to the SBA and NAGGL community and help drive the future of the SBA 7(a) loan program.” NAGGL is the only national trade association serving the private-sector lenders that provide the access to capital critical to fuel small businesses––the engine that drives the nation’s economy and job creation.

About Summit Bank

Summit Bank Group Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Summit Bank, is a leading independent community bank providing outstanding service to professionals and businesses within various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, public entities, and nonprofits. With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon, and downtown Portland, Summit Bank specializes in high-touch personal banking and local decision making. Summit Bank Group Inc. is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. In 2021, Summit Bank was named the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon and in 2022, has been named to Oregon Business Magazine’s Top 100 Best Places to Work.

CONTACT: Craig Wanichek, President & Chief Executive Officer

541-684-7500

Community Policy