How to Turn Off an Android Phone
Turn off a Samsung Galaxy by urgent and holding the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” Turn off a Google Pixel by holding and urgent the Power+Volume Up buttons or the Power button. Tap “Power Off.” You also can use on-screen buttons to show off your Android cellphone.
iOS 16.1 on iPhone: All the New Features You Should Try Today
Apple’s iOS 16 got here with a ton of recent options when it was launched in September, together with a approach to unsend messages, additional customise your lock display and rather more. Now, iOS 16.1 is right here and brings one other batch of recent options, tweaks and fixes to suitable iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16).
Streaming Service NOW Expands Across Android TV™ OS
From as we speak, streaming service NOW can be out there on Google TV™ gadgets, together with Chromecast with Google TV and eight of the UK’s largest good TV manufacturers because it expands throughout Android TV OS gadgets. The newest Android roll-out will make the NOW app out...
My Switch to iPhone From Android Solved These Frustrations
After 10 years of loving Android telephones, I’ve lastly caved. A couple of weeks in the past — and after months of going forwards and backwards — I went to my native Verizon retailer and ordered an iPhone 14 Pro. It could sound like I’m being overly dramatic, however the transfer signaled an enormous shift for me.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets new Android 13 beta update
Samsung is getting nearer to rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 secure replace to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The firm has launched a brand new beta replace for the newest foldable. It could possibly be the ultimate beta construct earlier than the general public rollout. The newest...
5 signs you need a new laptop
You may to shocked to be taught that the most reliable Chromebooks have an honest-to-goodness expiration date. Once that date is reached, it’s trash. The Chromebook won’t get any extra patches or updates. Tap or click for a list of 17 Chromebook make and model numbers to avoid...
Samsung brings cross-platform file sharing with new Dropship app
South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. South Korean tech big Samsung has launched a brand new file-sharing app that lets customers switch recordsdata between all types of units. According to GSM Arena, the app is known as Dropship and is at present unique to South Korean customers by way of the Galaxy Store.
TranslateLocally: local translations as an Extension and Desktop app
TranslateDomestically is an open supply browser extension and desktop utility that guarantees native translations. It’s supply is similar that the official Firefox Translations extension makes use of: Project Bergamot. Project Bergamot is a EU-funded challenge to create a privacy-friendly and open translation service. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft...
ASUS Zenbook 13 just crashed to an all-time low ahead of Black Friday
Amazon has the ASUS Zenbook 13 ultra-slim laptop computer on sale proper now, for under $649. That’s a fairly unimaginable value, and an all-time low. Which is moderately stunning contemplating Black Friday remains to be a number of weeks away. This goes to save lots of you $150 off of its common value, and it $50 decrease than its earlier all-time low.
How the Mac OS X Trojan Flashback Changed Cybersecurity
Not so way back, the Mac was considered impervious to viruses. In truth, Apple as soon as acknowledged on its web site that “it doesn’t get PC viruses”. But that was earlier than the Mac OS X Trojan Flashback malware appeared in 2012. Since then, Mac and...
UPDATE 3-Musk’s Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Twitter on Saturday up to date its app in Apple’s App Store to start charging $8 for sought-after blue verify verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first main revision of the social media platform. The change comes per week after Musk took over the...
Forget iPhone 14, Check These Black Friday Android Deals From Samsung, Pixel, Moto, OnePlus
The offers carry on rolling in, as we roll-up to Black Friday 2022, and we’ll carry on serving to you discover them. Yes, extra early Black Friday offers are actually surfacing, and this time of the cell persuasion. Check out these nice choices from Google, Motorola, Samsung, and extra…
A guide to enable WhatsApp security code alerts on iOS, Android and Web
WhatsApp, a Meta-owned immediate messaging app, has at all times been within the information for safety issues. However, the platform claims to supply an end-to-end encryption safety for chats between the customers. According to Meta, the encrypted messages are safely despatched, acquired and usually are not learn by WhatsApp. These end-to-end encrypted chats are safeguarded by safety codes, claims WhatsApp.
Google support tells us how to get 24 hours from a Pixel Watch
It’s been a fairly large level of conjecture with reviewers to determine the battery life on the Pixel Watch. Depending on the person use case, I’ve seen figures between 14 hours of use time to round 30, lastly we’ve some clarification from Google. The support page has...
Poll: Will you pay for a blue check mark on Twitter?
Earlier this week, Twitter’s new proprietor and interim CEO Elon Musk stated he plans to cost Twitter customers for verification. In different phrases, the blue test mark that seems subsequent to verified profiles would now have a paywall. The payment would roll into the present Twitter Blue subscription program, which Twitter workers are presently revamping.
Google Took the Google Duo Icon Away Again
My spouse messaged me on Friday to ask what the app was referred to as that she makes use of on daily basis to name me as a result of she couldn’t discover it. The app she wanted to search out was Google Duo, which was killed off by Google again in August, solely to be introduced again in icon type a few weeks later as a result of individuals (like my spouse) had been nonetheless looking for it.
Only one Samsung Galaxy S10 model will get Android 13
Samsung has dozens of telephones lined up for the Android 13 replace within the coming months. The firm is publicly testing the brand new Android model together with its One UI 5.0 customized software program for a few of these gadgets. For others, it’s making ready the replace behind closed doorways. SamMobile confirms that the Korean agency is internally testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S10 Lite. This telephone is anticipated to select up the steady launch in December.
Google’s Wordcraft: An AI Writing Tool Powered by LaMDA | by Alberto Romero | Nov, 2022
Amidst the fast emergence of new AI writing instruments and the consolidation of outdated ones, Google has been testing its personal: Wordcraft. The firm introduced collectively a gaggle {of professional} authors to check out the instrument in a venture known as the Wordcraft Writers Workshop — and…
Hands-on review: BenQ GV30 Projector
If you want a transportable mini projector, look no additional than the BenQ GV30 Projector. The BenQ GV30 transportable mini projector supplies on the spot wi-fi streaming and casting for leisure on the go. Picture. The BenQ GV30 shows your favorite content material in gorgeous widescreen pictures with impeccable element...
Carlinkit 4.0 review: Converting CarPlay wired to wireless with ease
Apple’s CarPlay is a great way to avoid having to use your car’s infotainment system and instead rely on your phone for music, maps, podcasts, and digital assistant support. But while wireless support is growing, many carmakers still rely on a wired connection for CarPlay and Android Auto — and that can get a little annoying. Even some new cars, like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 don’t offer a wireless connection. And that’s exactly where the Carlinkit 4.0 comes in.
