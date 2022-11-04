ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Paramore to play in Utah for 2023 North America arena tour

 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Paramore is coming back to Utah for another concert next year after having just performed at the Great Saltair in Magna last month on October 4.

The rock band will be performing on a bigger stage at Vivint Arena on July 27, 2023, as part of their 26-city upcoming North America tour in support of their new album, This Is Why.

They will be joined by a string of supporting acts including Bloc Party , Foals , The Linda Lindas , and Genesis Owusu . The tour kicks off on May 23 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and comes to an end in St. Paul, Minnesota, on August 2.

Fans can sign up for two kinds of presales through Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting today until Monday, Nov. 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The general presale will go live on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 a.m. local venue time while American Express cardholders can purchase tickets a day earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Support + Feed , a nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity and climate crisis, and REVERB , which partners with musicians to host environmentally friendly shows.

The arena tour announcement came as the band approaches the end of their limited theatre performances across the United States, which will conclude in Omaha, Nebraska, on Nov. 25.

Paramore’s sixth studio album, This is Why , will be released on February 10, 2023.

