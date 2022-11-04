ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

insidernj.com

Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill

MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates.  Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College

It was a peaceful gathering outside of Sarah Lawrence College as a mostly pro-Democratic crowd waited hours for a chance to see President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
YONKERS, NY
NJ.com

When every voice counts, going door to door to talk to Latinos is worth it | Calavia-Robertson

It’s a muggy Sunday morning in Linden and in the backyard of a friend, Christian Estevez, co-founder of the nonpartisan Latino Action Network, is preaching to the choir. “We want to make sure that as decisions are being made at the national level, at the state level, at the county level, at every level ...that our community has a voice. That’s why what we’re doing today is too necessary.”
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Local, congressional races on the ballot Tuesday in Hudson County

In an election full of local races, but lacking in big-time drama, Hudson County voters will send a second member of the Menendez family to Washington Tuesday. Rob Menendez Jr., a Democrat like his father, Sen. Robert Menendez, is expected to easily defeat his opponents in the race for the Eighth District congressional seat long held by Albio Sires.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
nystateofpolitics.com

Zeldin rallies with Tulsi Gabbard in NY governor's race

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Saturday dashed across the Hudson Valley as he sought to harness the enthusiasm of his rallies into votes on Election Day. "The reality is New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point," Zeldin said at a rally in Orange County at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. "They feel that their wallet, their safety, their freedom is under attack."
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NY1

Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot

Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
