FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
insidernj.com
Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill
MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
Ballot questions New York voters will be asked on Election Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers filling out their ballots on Election Day will find more than just candidates. Depending on where they live, they’ll also be faced with one or more ballot questions regarding policy proposals affecting their communities. This election cycle will feature one statewide ballot proposal, and another three just for New […]
News 12
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
It was a peaceful gathering outside of Sarah Lawrence College as a mostly pro-Democratic crowd waited hours for a chance to see President Joe Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
When every voice counts, going door to door to talk to Latinos is worth it | Calavia-Robertson
It’s a muggy Sunday morning in Linden and in the backyard of a friend, Christian Estevez, co-founder of the nonpartisan Latino Action Network, is preaching to the choir. “We want to make sure that as decisions are being made at the national level, at the state level, at the county level, at every level ...that our community has a voice. That’s why what we’re doing today is too necessary.”
Local, congressional races on the ballot Tuesday in Hudson County
In an election full of local races, but lacking in big-time drama, Hudson County voters will send a second member of the Menendez family to Washington Tuesday. Rob Menendez Jr., a Democrat like his father, Sen. Robert Menendez, is expected to easily defeat his opponents in the race for the Eighth District congressional seat long held by Albio Sires.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
If only it had been the War to End All Wars; Proud to honor Veteran of the Year; Opioid discussions save lives | Letters
Nov. 11, Veterans Day, historically commemorated the armistice that ended the first world war – an armed conflict so bloody and destructive that it was called “The War to End All Wars.”. World War I was a European affair. One can argue that the United States should have...
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin rallies with Tulsi Gabbard in NY governor's race
Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin on Saturday dashed across the Hudson Valley as he sought to harness the enthusiasm of his rallies into votes on Election Day. "The reality is New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point," Zeldin said at a rally in Orange County at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. "They feel that their wallet, their safety, their freedom is under attack."
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NY1
Queens councilwoman encourages voters to flip their ballot
Queens Councilwoman Nantasha Williams joined “In Focus” to discuss this year’s midterm elections. But first, she explained her new pay transparency law that went into effect this week. It requires New York City employers to disclose a pay range, salary or hourly wage on all job postings.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashes with Gov. Kathy Hochul over crime in New York: 'We don't feel safe'
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle clashed with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday over crime, insisting New Yorkers "don't feel safe" and are "worried" ahead of the midterms.
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
New York voter shares message for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
In this N.J. GOP stronghold, will a racism scandal matter to voters?
In Clark Township, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso isn’t on the ballot in next week’s election. But a race for Township Council could still prove to be a referendum on the embattled mayor and his supporters amid a racism scandal this year that roiled the Union County suburb of 15,500.
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
New Jersey Globe
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 live: 'Suspicious items' prompt major police response to Kari Lake campaign HQ
Police warned election officials of a "bomb scare" at an early voting site, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately and staff along with a handful of voters were escorted out safely, the board said Sunday on Twitter around 12:44 p.m. Within 20...
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
