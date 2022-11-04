ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Former Henrico Police employee charged with double murder, barricade incident arraigned in court

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJ0K2_0iyrFsof00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Henrico Police employee who was arrested after a shooting and barricade incident in July appeared in court on Friday, Nov. 4.

Richard Colon Crowder, 60, is facing charges for the double murder of his wife, 53-year-old Diane Crowder, of Henrico, and stepdaughter, 35-year-old Carrie Szaksz, of Mechanicsville.

PREVIOUSLY: Former Henrico Police employee charged, victims identified in Henrico shooting, barricade incident

On the morning of Saturday, July 2, officers were called to a residence in the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive for a reported shooting .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1wmV_0iyrFsof00
Photo: Howard Williams / 8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Te9tY_0iyrFsof00
Richard Crowder was charged with a double homicide after a shooting on July 2. He was a former member of the Henrico police and retired in 2014. (Courtesy of Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Henrico Police, shots were fired both inside and from the home. As the shots rang out, two men reportedly ran from the house and were unharmed. Police said Crowder then barricaded himself inside the house for approximately nine hours before coming out and surrendering to law enforcement outside.

Officers found two women dead when they went inside the home. They were identified as Crowder’s wife and stepdaughter.

It was later confirmed that Crowder worked as a police officer with the K-9 unit at the Henrico Police Division from October 1986 to November 2014 .

Crowder was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of malicious shooting.

READ MORE: New information revealed about suspect in Henrico double homicide Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

