Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
Related
Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Coming to Orange County
One of the most iconic moments of rock and roll is definitely the Woodstock Arts and Music Festival in 1969. It was a one of a kind weekend in Bethel, NY where way more people than expected showed up at Max Yasgur’s farm for what turned out to be the concert of the century. There was barely enough food, Rain, lightning, bad drugs, mud. But through it all, the hundreds of thousands banded together, became a community that helped one another, and really felt peace and love. And incredible music.
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
rocklandreport.com
Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River
Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
Palisades Mall hosts annual Rockland County Fashion Week show
The world of high fashion made its way to the Hudson Valley Saturday as the Palisades Mall hosted the annual Rockland County Fashion Week Show.
darientimes.com
Is that Curley's Diner? Netflix's 'The Good Nurse' features local institutions in Stamford, Norwalk
STAMFORD — Despite its New Jersey setting, Stamford residents will likely spot some familiar locations in Netflix’s latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse," which was released on the streaming platform last week. "The Good Nurse" is based on the real-life murders of serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Hollywood comes to New Paltz
The beauty of the Shawangunk Ridge is capturing the attention of filmmakers and various network television series. The West Trapps parking lot at Mohonk Preserve looks more like a commercial for Sprinter vans and food trucks and catering companies than it does a rugged parking lot for local climbers and hikers. Various climbing routes have been shut down and parking is limited to allow for the popular NBC Drama New Amsterdam to film a show along Undercliff Carriage Road. The main staging area for the film trucks and trailers is located directly across from the Mountain Brauhaus at the corner of Route 44/55 and Route 299 beneath the Ridge.
sheenmagazine.com
Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
momcollective.com
An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420
This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings
NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think
Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Luxurious New Boutique Hotel Set to Open in the Hudson Valley
One of the most important parts about vacation and traveling is where we stay. It can range from an Airbnb, bed and breakfast, motel or hotel and more. Depending on the person or people traveling in a group, this may or may not be an easy decision to make. Some people prefer Air Bnbs over hotels and vice versa.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Introducing Danbury Superhero: The Flare
I had Ethan Carey pick me up for work on Wednesday because my car needed work. As we are driving down the road, he asked, "who the hell is that?" He spotted a man spinning a string of lights as he walked up and down Main Street. I'd seen him...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
westchestermagazine.com
7 Places to Get the Most Delicious Ramen in Westchester
As the weather gets colder, here’s where to grab a warm bowl of ramen full of your favorite toppings in Westchester County. Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy bowl of ramen? Just in time for the arrival of cooler temperatures, Westchester restaurants heat up the dining scene with steamy bowls of slurpable, twirlable noodles topped with all the fixings. Here’s where to go the next time you’re craving an order of the good stuff.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
westchestermagazine.com
Duke’s Burger Joint Dishes Eats at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck
Burger with your brew? You can get just that at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck, which now plays host to Duke’s Burger Joint. Burgers and beer, name a better duo (we’ll wait). Bringing their latest “Duke” iteration to the streets of Mamaroneck, Baby Duke’s Kitchen owners Gene Lum and Robert Marinelli are now slinging comfort food out of local brewery hotspot Decadent Ales. The latest kitchen installment, Duke’s Burger Joint, gives diners and drinkers a full amusement park of menu items. Freshly shucked oysters that are kept crisply on ice in full display, candied maple bacon, chicken wings (with the option for Hennessy sauce), and Buffalo cauliflower that’s beer-battered in Decadent Ale’s own lager all add up to a strong line of starters.
Comments / 0