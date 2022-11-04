ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chappaqua, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Coming to Orange County

One of the most iconic moments of rock and roll is definitely the Woodstock Arts and Music Festival in 1969. It was a one of a kind weekend in Bethel, NY where way more people than expected showed up at Max Yasgur’s farm for what turned out to be the concert of the century. There was barely enough food, Rain, lightning, bad drugs, mud. But through it all, the hundreds of thousands banded together, became a community that helped one another, and really felt peace and love. And incredible music.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel

Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
MAHOPAC, NY
rocklandreport.com

Cafe Diem is Open in Pearl River

Owner Chef Kerri Horgan has crafted a menu concept that includes unique breakfast and lunch options. Horgan has cooked in many Rockland kitchens, including Nanuet Restaurant, Morgan’s Publick House in Tappan and most recently DVine Bar in Sparkill, New York. Norcina in New City Recipient of NYS Empire Award.
NEW CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hollywood comes to New Paltz

The beauty of the Shawangunk Ridge is capturing the attention of filmmakers and various network television series. The West Trapps parking lot at Mohonk Preserve looks more like a commercial for Sprinter vans and food trucks and catering companies than it does a rugged parking lot for local climbers and hikers. Various climbing routes have been shut down and parking is limited to allow for the popular NBC Drama New Amsterdam to film a show along Undercliff Carriage Road. The main staging area for the film trucks and trailers is located directly across from the Mountain Brauhaus at the corner of Route 44/55 and Route 299 beneath the Ridge.
NEW PALTZ, NY
sheenmagazine.com

Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York

One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
momcollective.com

An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420

This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
NORWALK, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County developer closes on purchase of Newburgh buildings

NEWBURGH – Sullivan County hospitality developer Sims Foster has closed on three buildings in downtown Newburgh, which he will transform into upscale dining and hotel space, Mayor Torrance Harvey told Mid-Hudson News. Orange County previously owned the former Masonic Lodge, YWCA and American Legion buildings on Grand Street. The...
NEWBURGH, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

The Best Sushi in Greenwich Isn’t Where You Think

Tsuki combines high quality ingredients at the peak of freshness with explosive flavors, creating a restaurant that’s not only a meal but an. experience. Earlier this month, I had the wonderful opportunity to try some of their most popular dishes. I walked into Tsuki pretty much knowing what to expect, or so I thought. If there’s one thing Greenwich maybe has too many of, it’s sushi places. We just cannot get enough sushi in this town for some reason, and everyone has their opinions. Well, Greenwich, here’s your new favorite sushi restaurant.
GREENWICH, CT
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

7 Places to Get the Most Delicious Ramen in Westchester

As the weather gets colder, here’s where to grab a warm bowl of ramen full of your favorite toppings in Westchester County. Who doesn’t love a warm and cozy bowl of ramen? Just in time for the arrival of cooler temperatures, Westchester restaurants heat up the dining scene with steamy bowls of slurpable, twirlable noodles topped with all the fixings. Here’s where to go the next time you’re craving an order of the good stuff.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Duke’s Burger Joint Dishes Eats at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck

Burger with your brew? You can get just that at Decadent Ales in Mamaroneck, which now plays host to Duke’s Burger Joint. Burgers and beer, name a better duo (we’ll wait). Bringing their latest “Duke” iteration to the streets of Mamaroneck, Baby Duke’s Kitchen owners Gene Lum and Robert Marinelli are now slinging comfort food out of local brewery hotspot Decadent Ales. The latest kitchen installment, Duke’s Burger Joint, gives diners and drinkers a full amusement park of menu items. Freshly shucked oysters that are kept crisply on ice in full display, candied maple bacon, chicken wings (with the option for Hennessy sauce), and Buffalo cauliflower that’s beer-battered in Decadent Ale’s own lager all add up to a strong line of starters.
MAMARONECK, NY

