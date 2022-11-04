ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
NEENAH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Runaway, Homeless Youth Awareness

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley’s Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Airports Going Green Conference to Include Director of Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The director of Green Bay’s airport is invited to speak at the national Airports Going Green conference, after being the first airport in the world to be certified for responsible water management and stewardship. Marty Piette will be a panelist at the conference, which runs November 14-16 in Chicago. The panel will discuss water conservation strategies which provided social, environmental, and economic benefits to their communities.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Four area high schools to hold collaborative discussion on Agri-Education

LUXEMBURG, Wis. – Four Northeast Wisconsin high schools are coming together to hold a collaborative discussion on the future of Agri-Education. The goal of leaders from Luxemburg-Casco, Kewaunee, Denmark and Algoma high schools is to engage with the area’s agriculture community to ensure that student coursework and career-based learning meets current and future industry needs.
LUXEMBURG, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Final Weekend Of Get Out The Vote

OUTAGAMIE CO, (WTAQ-WLUK) – The political support for candidates across Wisconsin is heating up less than 48 hours before polls close. “We are working as hard to make sure that every Wisconsinite’s voice is heard and that the will of the people is what is represented,” Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

