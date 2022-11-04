Read full article on original website
Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out
WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the conference as...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Live updates | Climate Summit
The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual UN summit on climate change. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley warned on Monday that leaders lacked “the simple political will” to “make a definable difference in the lives of the people who we have a responsibility to serve” as she called for new funding mechanisms that would allow nations to address climate change.
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing. But conservationists said there were some positives from a two-week international meeting on...
Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut...
