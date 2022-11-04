Read full article on original website
Related
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Mavs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Duels Kevin Durant; Ben Simmons Will Play
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in two weeks, but this time, Kyrie Irving will not be participating due to his suspension. Can Luka Doncic and the Mavs finally put together a complete game from start to finish?
ESPN
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
NBC Sports
Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far
The soap opera around the Brooklyn Nets has “Succession” level intensity and plot twists. Kyrie Irving was Tweeting and now has been suspended for five games and dropped by Nike. Steve Nash has stepped away as coach, and his replacement could be the guy the Celtics just suspended for the season due to a situation surrounding an improper relationship with a team staff member.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
NBA ROUND-UP: New York Knicks snap three game losing streak in nail-biter against 76ers, while Warriors loss to Pelicans
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left for the visiting New York Knicks, who overcame a 12-point deficit to beat the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers 106-104 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Julius Randle (17...
Atlanta Hawks Defeat New Orleans Pelicans 124-121
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.
