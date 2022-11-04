ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ESPN

Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86

WASHINGTON -- — Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Overlooked in Nets drama: Ben Simmons has struggled mightily so far

The soap opera around the Brooklyn Nets has “Succession” level intensity and plot twists. Kyrie Irving was Tweeting and now has been suspended for five games and dropped by Nike. Steve Nash has stepped away as coach, and his replacement could be the guy the Celtics just suspended for the season due to a situation surrounding an improper relationship with a team staff member.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
CHARLOTTE, NC

