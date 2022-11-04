Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cowboys Trade for WR Jerry Jeudy: Dallas Made Deadline Offer to Broncos - NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/6: Teller Needs Help, AFC North Games, and Whither Twitter?
Today I want to continue to talk about Browns fans and their Internet communities. Yesterday, I wrote about the OBR forums, which I still think are the best way to talk about the team and are very important to the OBR and me personally. But I’m totally biased. Today...
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Had Savage Response for Being Passed Over by Browns in 2004 Draft
With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to determine that the Cleveland Browns botched the 2004 NFL Draft when they passed on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns instead went with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami named Kellen Winslow. And while Winslow had some nice moments in Cleveland — including a 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2007 — he was no Roethlisberger. Speaking of that guy, well, he slid a bit in the draft before being selected with the 12th overall pick.
Where will Browns first pick in 2023 NFL Draft be right now?
We now enter Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and the Cleveland Browns are hitting about the midway point of their season. With nine games left to play this season, this is a good time to check in and see where they would be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft if it were happening today.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman
The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
Texans Re-Sign DE Demone Harris To Practice Squad
WR Drew Estrada (Injured) Harris, 26, signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo back in May of 2018. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad. From there, Harris was on and off of the...
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline
The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, total
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. The Falcons are a 3-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Falcons are -155 on the moneyline in the game. The Panthers are +125. The over/under for the game...
Dallas Cowboys reportedly to pursue Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly aren't standing pat even after not making moves at the trade deadline. The Cowboys (6-2) are interested in signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when the star is fully recovered from his torn ACL, the NFL Network reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources. He will be fully cleared by the end of the week and needs to work on his conditioning, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)
It is Monday, November 7, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans who used the bye week to scoreboard-watch other AFC teams were disappointed. It is too early to panic but never too early to monitor the situation or for the Browns to embark on a tremendous winning streak. The AFC playoff...
NFC Notes: Falcons, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson said he’s feeling “90 percent” recovered from his knee injury. “I would say about 90 percent,” Patterson said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s official site. “At this point in time, nobody is 100 percent. We’re in Week 9 so nobody is going to feel 100 percent, so feeling at 90 percent right now, I feel pretty good.”
Odell Beckham Jr. 'In Cowboys Sights'; Dallas Checks On Free Agent WR Medical Status
Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is on the Cowboys' radar. And they are on his radar, too.
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
