Thrillist

A New Little Debbie Ice Cream Is Available Nationwide Now

You remember the Little Debbie snack cakes from childhood. The Cosmic Brownies and those sprinkled Christmas Tree Cakes were lunchbox staples and a powerful bargaining token in the cafeteria, but now, you can find those same classics in a pint. The iconic sweets maker first dropped Christmas Tree Cakes Ice...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's launches festive cups with two new hot drinks

For the 2022 Festive season at McDonald’s McCafé, customers are getting #ReindeerReady with the return of the Christmas Cup. This year’s brand new design features a collection of Christmas icons including crackers, candy canes, holly and festive jumpers in the season’s colours - red and green.
Clayton News Daily

Is Publix Open on Christmas Eve and Day 2022?

Many grocery stores keep their doors open on holidays like Thanksgiving and Easter, but more businesses tend to stay closed on Christmas Day to allow employees to spend time at home with family. And what about Publix? Is Publix open on Christmas Eve and Christmas this year?. Publix Christmas Eve...
CBS News

Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide

Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
shefinds

Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’

Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
TheStreet

Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy

While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes on the dinner...
TheStreet

Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics

Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
ConsumerAffairs

Flowers Foods recalls TastyKake and Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies

Flowers Foods is recalling Tastykak and Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies. The products contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label. No illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. A list of the recalled items, shipped from September 26, 2022, through October 6, 2022, to retail and vending...
ABC15 Arizona

Foster Farms issues recall on frozen cooked chicken patties

Foster Farms has issued a recall on about 150,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked chicken breast patties. The USDA says the patties produced on August 11, 2022 were possibly exposed to hard, clear pieces of plastic. The product specifically being recalled includes 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces of "chicken patties...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Morrisons launches festives drinks at its BREW bars

Morrisons has launched a range of Christmas drinks available from its BREW bars. Five new festive drinks, that will be prepared by Morrisons Baristas, have joined the café menu:. Black Forest Hot Chocolate, £2.99. Black Forest Frappe, £2.99. Gingerbread Latte, £2.99. Gingerbread Iced Latte, £2.99.

