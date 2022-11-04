Read full article on original website
Dunkin’ Holiday Drinks Are Back And There’s A New Christmas Cookie-Inspired Cold Brew
Dunkin’s holiday menu has officially returned and includes returning seasonal fan favorites and a new iced coffee for people who’ve always wanted to drink a Christmas cookie. Among the repeat favorites are Dunkin’s Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which is available hot or iced, as well as the Toasted...
Thrillist
A New Little Debbie Ice Cream Is Available Nationwide Now
You remember the Little Debbie snack cakes from childhood. The Cosmic Brownies and those sprinkled Christmas Tree Cakes were lunchbox staples and a powerful bargaining token in the cafeteria, but now, you can find those same classics in a pint. The iconic sweets maker first dropped Christmas Tree Cakes Ice...
Walmart rolling Thanksgiving, Christmas dinner staples back to 2021 prices
Another store is going to help take some of the sting out of your holiday grocery bill. Walmart has announced it will be rolling back prices on the products you will need to cook this holiday. Walmart said that this year is a challenge because of rising costs and supply...
Baskin-Robbins Classic 1970s Ice Cream Cake Is Returning For Thanksgiving This Year
Turkey Cakes are returning to the stores of ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins for Thanksgiving this year. Since the 1970s, the Turkey Cake has been a popular item at the company's stores, although it has not been available every year. It's filled with ice cream and then covered with a sweet-flavored glaze.
Free turkey promotions available at Giant, Weis and BJ’s Warehouse for Thanksgiving
Free turkey promotions are back at several grocery stores. At least two central Pa. based supermarket chains, The Giant Company and Weis Markets, as well as BJ’s Wholesale Club, are offering free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24. Every year, supermarkets ramp up for the holidays by...
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's launches festive cups with two new hot drinks
For the 2022 Festive season at McDonald’s McCafé, customers are getting #ReindeerReady with the return of the Christmas Cup. This year’s brand new design features a collection of Christmas icons including crackers, candy canes, holly and festive jumpers in the season’s colours - red and green.
Clayton News Daily
Is Publix Open on Christmas Eve and Day 2022?
Many grocery stores keep their doors open on holidays like Thanksgiving and Easter, but more businesses tend to stay closed on Christmas Day to allow employees to spend time at home with family. And what about Publix? Is Publix open on Christmas Eve and Christmas this year?. Publix Christmas Eve...
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Dunkin’ releases ‘Box O’ Chocolates’ and new hot chocolate bombs
This year, Dunkin' and Frankford Candy have created five new limited-edition treats that will be hitting store shelves in November.
Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’
Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
Nestlé’s Toll House cookie dough recalled after plastic film found in product
Nestlé’s Toll House edible chocolate chip cookie dough recalled after soft plastic film found in product
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes on the dinner...
Starbucks, Dunkin Add New Holiday Favorites to Old Classics
Halloween is over and that can only mean that it's time for mall holiday music, red and green displays and lots of peppermint marketing. At least in the food sphere, a number of big chains dropped their holidays menus this week. Starbucks (SBUX) 's holiday menu starting Nov. 3 includes...
ConsumerAffairs
Flowers Foods recalls TastyKake and Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies
Flowers Foods is recalling Tastykak and Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies. The products contain soy, an allergen not declared on the label. No illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. A list of the recalled items, shipped from September 26, 2022, through October 6, 2022, to retail and vending...
6 Best Deals on Toys at Walmart this Holiday Season
Watching a kid tear open a present with a must-have toy inside is one of the great joys of the holidays. And despite continued inflation and rising prices, there are still plenty of deals to be had in...
Foster Farms issues recall on frozen cooked chicken patties
Foster Farms has issued a recall on about 150,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked chicken breast patties. The USDA says the patties produced on August 11, 2022 were possibly exposed to hard, clear pieces of plastic. The product specifically being recalled includes 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces of "chicken patties...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Morrisons launches festives drinks at its BREW bars
Morrisons has launched a range of Christmas drinks available from its BREW bars. Five new festive drinks, that will be prepared by Morrisons Baristas, have joined the café menu:. Black Forest Hot Chocolate, £2.99. Black Forest Frappe, £2.99. Gingerbread Latte, £2.99. Gingerbread Iced Latte, £2.99.
Giant Eagle among stores closed Thanksgiving Day this year
(WJW) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures. Stores closed on Thanksgiving...
buckinghamshirelive.com
50 more lost chocolates we miss - or not - from our festive tubs as Bounty is 'banned' from Celebrations
With the controversial news Bounty chocolates have been excluded from a new limited edition Celebrations tin, we’ve taken a look back at the long list of chocolates that used to be in festive boxes and tins. Quality Street, Celebrations, Heroes and Roses have seen many chocolate flavours come and...
