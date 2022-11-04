Read full article on original website
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Video Of Kate Upton, Phillies Fan Went Viral This Week
Superstar model Kate Upton is an unabashed supporter of her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. During the Astros' Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Upton showed that support in the form of an interaction with a Philly fan. She threw up the double bird as the fan turned...
Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series
Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!" The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match. Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins. RELATED: Astros' Justin...
QC Phillies fan goes viral at World Series
Ethan Wren had a ball this week watching his favorite Philadelphia Phillies at home in the World Series, and a sign he made went viral. The 11-year-old Moliner held a sign that read, “School is important but Phillies baseball is importanter.” It was featured on MLB’s Instagram and Facebook accounts, with over 370,000 likes and […]
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Phillies fan charged with trespassing after storming the field during World Series
A man has been charged with trespassing after he charged the field during the fifth game of the World Series. Luke Lulevitch, 20, took off toward left field of Citizens Bank Park during the sixth inning of the game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. He was wearing a Phillies jersey at the time and attempted to jump back into the stands but was ultimately tackled by game security.
Phillies prepared for all-out pitching approach to stay alive in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are going all out in terms of pitching in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies are one more loss away from ensuring the Houston Astros are crowned World Series champions. After taking a 2-1 series lead following a big Game 3, the Phillies found themselves no-hit in Game 4 and falling just short in Game 5 to enter Saturday night down 3-2. Given the huge stakes in Game 6, the Phillies are prepared to use whoever possible to ensure they can push the World Series to Sunday night.
Philly sports teams chase 2 championship titles this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.Then, Saturday night,...
