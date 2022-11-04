PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate.Up first, the Philadelphia Union will try to win their first MLS Cup in franchise history when they take on Los Angeles FC at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles.These are the top two teams in their respective conferences so it should be a fun final on Saturday afternoon.Then, Saturday night,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO