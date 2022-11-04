If You Use Snapchat, You Could Get a $117 Check From a Data Privacy Lawsuit—the Deadline to Apply Is Saturday

Read full article on original website
Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible
ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
KTVU FOX 2
TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167
If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
Some TikTok Users Are Receiving $167 Checks Over Data Privacy Violations—and Google and Snapchat Could Be Next
This week, TikTok users across the country who created videos on the app before September 30, 2021, began receiving payments between $27.84 and $167.04 following a $92 million class-action data privacy settlement with the social media platform. The largest checks went to short- and long-term residents of Illinois, where TikTok...
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
NBC San Diego
21 State AGs, Led by Rob Bonta, Call for FDA to Approve Over-the-Counter Birth Control
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with 20 other AGs in a multi-state coalition, submitted a letter on Friday to the Food and Drug Administration, urging the agency to approve over-the-counter birth control pills. If the FDA approves the pill for purchase and use without a doctor's prescription, the AGs...
How a Data Privacy API Abstracts and Simplifies Privacy and Compliance
Navigating the world of privacy and compliance is no trivial task. On one side, we see a world that is becoming more and more privacy-conscious. On the other side, we see a proliferation of applications that compromise user privacy. In this tug-of-war, the landscape of what you can do with people’s sensitive personal data is continually changing.
Former Apple Employee Admits to Defrauding Tech Giant of $17 Million
Following an investigation headed by the IRS Criminal Division, a former Apple employee has admitted to defrauding the Silicon Valley tech company of over $17 million. Credit: Boonchai Wedmakawand (Getty Images)
Consumer Reports.org
How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised
Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
Why Meta’s share price collapse is good news for the future of social media
Facebook may not be the original social media platform but it has stood the test of time – until recently. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its value plummet by around $80 billion (£69 billion) in just one day at the end of October, after its third-quarter profits halved amid the global slowdown. Meta is now valued at around $270 billion compared with more than $1 trillion last year.
‘$15 an hour is not enough’: US domestic workers rally on eve of midterms
Care workers and cleaners turn out in North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia to urge voters to elect officials who will listen to their needs
Ars Technica
US senator seeks antitrust review of apartment price-setting software
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of a U.S. Senate committee asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to review whether a Texas-based property tech company’s rent-setting software violates antitrust laws.
Apple Draws PayPal Deeper Into its Financial Tools World
Apple’s growing financial technology tools and services are pulling in PayPal and Venmo offerings. The payments company announced that it is working with Apple on several initiatives "to enhance our offerings for PayPal and Venmo merchants and consumers." It said in an earnings release it is “leveraging Apple's Tap...
thesource.com
MyPillow Guy Could Owe Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Fines for Spam Texts
Mike Lindell, the infamous MyPillow CEO who has burned substantial amounts of his time, fortune and reputation in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, has been hit with a class action lawsuit unrelated to his political travails. Class plaintiffs have accused Lindell of a veritable tsunami of violations of the...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FCC Commissioner Brenden Carr is calling for a U.S. ban on the popular app TikTok over concerns its company, ByteDance, shares information with the Chinese government. Carr makes the claim the social media app is a national security risk because of the possibility that the personal...
