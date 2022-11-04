ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

If You Use Snapchat, You Could Get a $117 Check From a Data Privacy Lawsuit—the Deadline to Apply Is Saturday

The US Sun

Snapchat users to receive up to $5,000 each after $35million settlement but must act by an exact date – who is eligible

ILLINOIS Snapchat users are running out of time to file a claim for a chance to receive up to $5,000 following the company's multi-million dollar settlement. The lawsuit, filed in May, accused Snapchat of violating the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by unlawfully collecting users' biometric info without their consent through their lenses and filter features.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTVU FOX 2

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts

It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
Consumer Reports.org

How to Use 'Have I Been Pwned' to See If Your Data Was Compromised

Data breaches have affected most of us in recent years, leading to unauthorized access to log-in credentials, financial information, and personal data. All of that can be used by criminals intent on committing fraud. To tighten up your digital security, it’s important to know which accounts have been affected. That’s...
The Conversation UK

Why Meta’s share price collapse is good news for the future of social media

Facebook may not be the original social media platform but it has stood the test of time – until recently. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its value plummet by around $80 billion (£69 billion) in just one day at the end of October, after its third-quarter profits halved amid the global slowdown. Meta is now valued at around $270 billion compared with more than $1 trillion last year.
Ars Technica

US senator seeks antitrust review of apartment price-setting software

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of a U.S. Senate committee asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to review whether a Texas-based property tech company’s rent-setting software violates antitrust laws.
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

Apple Draws PayPal Deeper Into its Financial Tools World

Apple’s growing financial technology tools and services are pulling in PayPal and Venmo offerings. The payments company announced that it is working with Apple on several initiatives "to enhance our offerings for PayPal and Venmo merchants and consumers." It said in an earnings release it is “leveraging Apple's Tap...
thesource.com

MyPillow Guy Could Owe Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Fines for Spam Texts

Mike Lindell, the infamous MyPillow CEO who has burned substantial amounts of his time, fortune and reputation in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, has been hit with a class action lawsuit unrelated to his political travails. Class plaintiffs have accused Lindell of a veritable tsunami of violations of the...
WRDW-TV

What the Tech: More calls to ban TikTok

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FCC Commissioner Brenden Carr is calling for a U.S. ban on the popular app TikTok over concerns its company, ByteDance, shares information with the Chinese government. Carr makes the claim the social media app is a national security risk because of the possibility that the personal...
AUGUSTA, GA

