Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: After Further Review
South Carolina's win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night was a blend of bright moments offensively mixed with some porous moments defensively.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Vanderbilt
South Carolina is on the road in Week 10. Hours before kickoff against Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks revealed their look for Saturday night’s SEC East game. Shane Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants to go with the traditional white road jerseys at VU. South Carolina is...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: Increased involvement of key players leads South Carolina to victory over Vanderbilt
South Carolina is walking away from Nashville with a 38-27 bounce-back win over Vanderbilt after a few key players stepped up and contributed. Up to this point, the Gamecocks had issues effectively incorporating some of last year's constant contributors to the offense. After concerns grew over junior tight end Jaheim Bell's snap count, the utility player was finally a focal point in the Gamecocks' offense during its Nov. 5 game.
Beamer Accomplishes Rare Feat
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer accomplished a milestone very few Gamecock football coaches before had reached.
CBS Sports
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: South Carolina 5-3; Vanderbilt 3-5 This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.63 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Everything Beamer said after the win over Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - South Carolina made its way to Nashville on Saturday looking to get back in the win column and secure bowl eligibility and it did just that. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) used a strong offensive night as they defeated the Commodores by a score of 38-27. South Carolina totaled 492 yards which included 284 passing yards and 208 rushing yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
ESPN
South Carolina Gamecocks vs East Tennessee State Buccaneers November 7 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (0-0) at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. South Carolina Team Stats. Last season, South Carolina averaged 70.9 points per game, 3.7 more than...
WIS-TV
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State. USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22...
CBS Sports
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
The Memphis Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Memphis was 22-11 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-78. Vanderbilt had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 75-73 by the Xavier Musketeers.
CBS Sports
How to watch Belmont vs. Ohio: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Belmont Bruins and the Ohio Bobcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Curb Event Center. Belmont ended up 25-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-71. Meanwhile, after a 25-10 record last season, Ohio comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.
WRDW-TV
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
FOX Carolina
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs
MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
wach.com
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
This Is The Best Candy Store In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
WIS-TV
Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
