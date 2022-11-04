ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Saturday's game at Vanderbilt

South Carolina is on the road in Week 10. Hours before kickoff against Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks revealed their look for Saturday night’s SEC East game. Shane Beamer’s squad will sport garnet helmets and white pants to go with the traditional white road jerseys at VU. South Carolina is...
Analysis: Increased involvement of key players leads South Carolina to victory over Vanderbilt

South Carolina is walking away from Nashville with a 38-27 bounce-back win over Vanderbilt after a few key players stepped up and contributed. Up to this point, the Gamecocks had issues effectively incorporating some of last year's constant contributors to the offense. After concerns grew over junior tight end Jaheim Bell's snap count, the utility player was finally a focal point in the Gamecocks' offense during its Nov. 5 game.
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: South Carolina 5-3; Vanderbilt 3-5 This Saturday, the Vanderbilt Commodores are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.63 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Everything Beamer said after the win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - South Carolina made its way to Nashville on Saturday looking to get back in the win column and secure bowl eligibility and it did just that. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) used a strong offensive night as they defeated the Commodores by a score of 38-27. South Carolina totaled 492 yards which included 284 passing yards and 208 rushing yards.
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury

South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State. USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22...
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

The Memphis Tigers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Gym. Memphis was 22-11 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Gonzaga Bulldogs 82-78. Vanderbilt had to settle for an NIT appearance, where they were knocked out 75-73 by the Xavier Musketeers.
How to watch Belmont vs. Ohio: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Belmont Bruins and the Ohio Bobcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Curb Event Center. Belmont ended up 25-8 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Vanderbilt Commodores 82-71. Meanwhile, after a 25-10 record last season, Ohio comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.
Warhorse RB named finalist for Mr. Football South Carolina

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Warhorses finished the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record, and their dominance on the ground is one of the reasons why. We caught up with Barnwell’s Senior Running Back Tyler Smith, a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina. If you ask...
Electrolux announces thousands of layoffs

MUSC Dr. Elizabeth Mack talks about advice for parents as flu season gets underway. University of South Carolina geophysicist Dr. Dan Frost talks about earthquakes that continue to shake South Carolina.
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
Orangeburg County students set new standard with perfect test scores

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Many Midlands students are still recovering from the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on their educational pursuits, but some students in the Orangeburg County School District are proving anything is possible. 38 students achieved perfect test scores in multiple subjects to end the quarter....
Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week. Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies. Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov....
