techlunchpail.com
Postgame Thoughts on Virginia Tech's 28-27 Loss to Georgia Tech
Once again, Virginia Tech found a way to blow a double-digit fourth quarter lead, this time at home to a Georgia Tech team that may be the least talented in the ACC as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Hokies 12-0 in the fourth quarter to win 28-27. This may be...
Two Techs on losing streaks meet with bowl chances fading
Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4), Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET (RSN) Line: Virginia Tech by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Virginia Tech leads 11-7. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
techlunchpail.com
Justyn Mutts Suspended For Virginia Tech's Season Opener
Virginia Tech announced today that star forward Justyn Mutts will be suspended for one game due to participating in a "non-NCAA certified event" when he had entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft but hadn't yet decided to pull his name out of it. It's not clear what specific...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech’s Mutts suspended for first game due to NCAA violation
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the leaders on the court for the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will not be hitting the hardwood during the first game of the season Monday against Delaware State due to a one-game suspension. According to the school, the NCAA has handed down...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
nomadlawyer.org
Blacksburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Blacksburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Blacksburg Virginia. When in Blacksburg, Virginia, you can experience the fine arts. The Moss Art Center, a large arts center on the Virginia Tech campus, hosts different performances throughout the year. You can also attend a local concert or a play at one of the city’s theaters.
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
WSLS
Patrick Henry recognizes 6 new Hall of Fame Inductees
ROANOKE, Va. – At halftime during the Salem-Patrick Henry football game, the Patriots community recognized the six new inductees into the Patrick Henry Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included:. -Fayanga Keita (2009 Soccer) -William Ruben Terry (1963 Baseball and Football) -Anthony Brock Newton (2004...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WSLS
One more pleasant afternoon before a drizzly weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – The bright spot of today’s forecast is this afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy with a light breeze, and temperatures are as warm or warmer than Thursday. There is a change on the way: showers start tonight and keep going all the way into Sunday afternoon.
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Salem on Nov. 8, 2022
SALEM, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Salem here. This includes how the city voted in the City Council race and the District 6 House of Representatives race. Salem. Salem was added to District 6 as a part...
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Botetourt County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Botetourt County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race and the Buchanan Town Council race. Interested in other races throughout the Commonwealth? Use the...
