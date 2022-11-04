Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Rutgers: How to watch, listen to, and stream
How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Rutgers?Prediction for Michigan vs. Rutgers. Michigan vs. Rutgers: On Saturday, the undefeated and fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to take on a struggling Rutgers team. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 9-0 on the season and they should do so easily against the Scarlet Knights. A week ago, Michigan dominated Michigan State at the Big House but following the game, a group of Spartan players assaulted a pair of Wolverine players so it has been an emotional week.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports
Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Michigan Wolverines are 7-0 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Michigan and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at SHI Stadium. The Wolverines won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 26.5-point advantage in the spread.
247Sports
Desmond Howard details Michigan's College Football Playoff chances ahead of Rutgers kickoff
The Michigan Wolverines hunt the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. Desmond Howard said the No. 5 Wolverines need another unbeaten regular season to receive the sport’s most coveted invite. “I don’t think Michigan can afford to lose,” Howard said Friday on College Football Live. “It’s apparent...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: Can Michigan realistically return to the CFP this year?
The first CFP rankings were released this week and I, like many of you when you saw the Michigan Wolverines at No. 5, was shocked yet not surprised. Of course the Committee would need Michigan to pass the Ohio State test before even considering them in the top-4. Then when people started defending Clemson over Michigan, it was brought up that Michigan’s lone strong win came against Penn State. That sounds much like our rival that’s three spots ahead, but who am I to truly know the inner workings of the committee.
wcsx.com
‘My Weekend as a Michigan State Spartan in Ann Arbor’ – Barstool’s Hilarious Take
We know that Michigan and Michigan State are nationally known for their rivalry. Now, Barstool Sports recently took a trip to Ann Arbor to find out, as they put it, “Why are Michigan fans the worst?” Don’t kill the messenger, okay? Really, though, it’s a fun video about this guy’s trip to Ann Arbor dressed from head-to-toe in Spartan gear.
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
MLive.com
Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says
University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
HometownLife.com
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.9 billion
No ticket matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night — 28-45-53-56-69 — to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the K&G Deli, 5625 Conner Street in Detroit.
wtvbam.com
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
jack1065.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
wemu.org
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
