Fitch stadium bleachers to be torn down

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Things will look a bit different at Austintown Fitch’s Football Stadium after Friday night.

The home stands are going to be torn down. Friday’s playoff game will be the last time they’re used. They will be replaced with new ones.

Each year, the graduation year is painted on the bleachers.

This has been a beloved tradition for cheering on the Falcon football team.

Fitch plays Saint Vincent-Saint Mary tonight at 7 p.m. in the regional quarterfinals.

