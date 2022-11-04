ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Castelli betting on moderates to beat Stefanik in New York’s 21st District

By Isabella Colello
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xo9xN_0iyrDMwL00

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Matt Castelli says his appeal to moderates in New York’s 21st Congressional District is key to his chances of beating four-term incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik when they square off November 8.

“What we’re prioritizing this campaign is elevating the voice of a moderate to bring us together to focus on problem solving,” Castelli, said in an interview. “Common sense is right back in the middle where moderates are.”

Castelli, a former CIA agent and Director for Counterterrorism in President Obama’s National Security Council, will be on the ballot as both the Democrat and a Moderate, which emphasizes safety and security, the economy and individual liberty in its platform.

Castelli touts Moderate Party in race against Stefanik

Castelli’s campaign has been making a broad appeal to moderates, saying it’s an approach to governing that’s needed to tackle the country’s problems, from reducing costs for families and seniors and protecting abortion rights to securing the nation’s borders and defending democracy.

Castelli has also advocated for more investments in education, broadband infrastructure, affordable housing and child care in the 21st Congressional District, which span 15 counties and is the the largest geographically in New York.

“Each of those different regions, whether it’s locality or if it’s a specific industry, those are the common threads that we need in our community so that everyone can thrive,” he said.

Castelli also criticized the political priorities of Stefanik, who rose to the third most powerful position in the U.S. House after fiercely defending President Donald Trump in his first impeachment.

“The folks are really tired about the extremes,” he said. “They’re tired of the division that has consumed our politics. They want a restoration of a voice for the great moderate majority.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New York's woke dream team: Governor Kathy Hochul campaigns with AOC while her panicked donors warn she's been 'ambivalent' on crime and Republican Lee Zeldin closes in

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by Democrat firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday morning in a last ditch attempt to appeal to voters as her advisers and top donors panicked over opponent Lee Zeldin's sudden surge in the polls. Both AOC and Hochul are running in today's midterm elections...
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul defeats Republican challenger for New York governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is projected to defeat Republican nominee Lee Zeldin and win her first full term in the governor’s mansion. NBC News and ABC News called the race for Hochul shortly after 11 p.m. E.T. But despite the projections in Hochul’s favor, Zeldin said in a speech Tuesday night he has […]
NEW YORK STATE
NY1

Hochul and Zeldin make final arguments to voters

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival Lee Zeldin spent the weekend making their final arguments to New York voters in the closely waged race for governor, the outcome of which will determine the direction the state takes over the next four years. At the core of these arguments...
FLORIDA STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

Letitia James wins reelection as NY attorney general

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James gets to battle former President Donald Trump for another four years. James was reelected as attorney general after defeating Republican challenger Michael Henry in the general election, according to the Associated Press.  After James was elected to the role in 2018, she tackled several high-profile […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Bill Clinton provides last-minute support to Hochul

NEW YORK — Former President Bill Clinton appeared in Brooklyn on Saturday as part of a rotating cast of Democratic Party heavyweights scrambling to boost the campaign of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is in an unexpectedly tight race with Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. Clinton spoke to...
ALBANY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy