Keep it Simple: It’s the guns stupid

The older Croatian cabbie, who adores American movies, and took us from the bus station to our hotel won’t do it. The young, hip waiter with a great sense of humor who served us dinner at the restaurant in Zadar won’t do it and the worldly driver who took us from Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb to the world’s most beautiful lake in the world in Slovenia won’t do it.

What is it they and others we have met on our travels in Eastern Europe won’t do?

They have no desire to visit the United States. And why, might you ask, are they not interested in visiting one of the greatest countries in the world?

In one word: guns. No, make that two words: gun violence. Guns are of course ruining our way of life and Europeans as well as other folks around the world can see this in an obvious sort of way while in America there are too many of us who refuse to see guns as a problem and you “damn well better not do anything to take away our second amendment freedoms,” which as a result kill a whole bunch of people in the process and make us feel unsafe to live in what was once the greatest country in the world. People in Europe know better.

Either way you look at it, the average European citizens we have met seem to be appalled that we live in a country with more guns than people and mass shootings in our country no longer even make the front pages of our newspapers now that they have become common, almost daily occurrences.

Yes, Lake Bled in Slovenia does live up to its billing as the most beautiful lake in the world, but what really made an impression on me was how the rest of the world looks with shock and horror and dismay at what my country has become when it comes to guns and it subsequent, inevitable violence.

Make no mistake about it, guns are taking away every American's freedoms in a big way. The freedom to feel safe in school, in church, at work and at play; guns are currently holding us hostage all because too many folks feel the second amendment gives them the right to unequivocally own guns and there is nothing anyone can do to regulate that right to make the country safe from the despicable gun violence we must endure on a daily basis.

These folks are of course wrong, dead wrong. Sorry for the pun, but with gun rights comes gun responsibility to allow gun owners to fully realize their freedoms granted by the second amendment; as currently interpreted. Most owners are responsible in their use of guns and for this we should be thankful. But there is a tiny minority who aren’t and it is the responsible ones who need to work their darndest to help make things better. I don’t believe the second amendment gives unbridled rights to gun owners to do as they please but demands they possess their weapon of choice in a responsible manner and in a civilized society such as ours it demands they make concessions to allow the rest of us as well as themselves to feel safe in our own country.

This is currently not the case in the United States.

Whatever European countries and others around the world are doing to strike a balance between guns and gun safety seems to be working. We are the only game in town where mass shootings no longer are front page news. We might want to take a clue from the rest of the world and fall all over ourselves to see what is working for them and see if we can take a tip or two or three to get this lunacy under control.

Who knows, at some point that cabbie from Zadar with a fetish for American movies may one day feel safe enough to visit this once great bastion of freedom, great, back before the stupid guns insinuated themselves into almost every facet of our lives.

— Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at mfomike2@gmail.com.