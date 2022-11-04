ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield

By Renée Cooper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w8rM_0iyrDIPR00

A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about an agreement.”

In response to an update request from WCIA 3 Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Chase Hammon said Springfield Clinic is “disappointed” that efforts to restore a previously decades-long relationship with the largest insurer in Illinois “have not been more fruitful.”

“Springfield Clinic has been diligently working to find a compromise with Blue Cross Blue Shield,” Hammon said in the opening line of his statement.

The Bottom Line: Cancer patient owes ‘astronomical’ debt despite ‘continuity of care’ protections in law

“It does not appear that the Clinic is interested in reaching an agreement,” a BCBSIL media contact said following the same request for an update.

The mutual legal reserve company claimed it has proposed “an arrangement to the Clinic that would deliver quality and value for our customers,” the email response read.

Committee hearings at the State Capitol in March revealed there has been “back and forth” and BCBSIL representatives admitted Springfield Clinic has been somewhat flexible in rate negotiations. Although, to date, neither side has shared documentation.

Meanwhile, open enrollment is underway for tens of thousands of patients — BCBSIL executives say 55,000 and Springfield Clinic doctors say 110,000 — affected by the breakup between their insurer and provider in November of 2021.

The Bottom Line: ‘Ghost network’ haunts affordable access to health care

“We have to make those decisions, and here we are in limbo,” Springfield Clinic oncology patient Debbie Ackerman said just ahead of the companies’ revealing an apparent stalemate Thursday.

Negotiations have not stopped at this point.

“If they were going to have an agreement, wouldn’t you think they would have done so by now, knowing that this is the renewal time for so many people?” Ackerman said.

BCBSIL patient options were depleted without Springfield Clinic, so much so that the Illinois Department of Insurance fined the insurance company $339,000 in March for failing to report to the department a “material change.”

The Network Adequacy and Transparency Act of 2017 requires insurers to maintain a “minimum ratio of providers,” and to report a “material change” to the Illinois Department of Insurance if it significantly reduces the number of providers in its network.

The first-ever fine of its kind was announced two weeks after Target 3 first exposed dead ends in the BCBSIL’s directory of doctors.

The fine did not address the most direct stressor for patients who continue to face higher costs, extended wait times, longer drives, and who, a year later, continue to have to navigate a provider list riddled with errors.

In early March, reporters found the company’s in-network list for a number of specialties, including obstetricians and radiation oncologists, were diminished to the point of an apparent state law violation .

For example, the law requires at least three radiation oncologists within 60 miles of Springfield based on BCBSIL’s more conservative number of patients enrolled in its health plan in the capital city, and they have to be available within two weeks of a patient calling to schedule an appointment.

The Bottom Line: Blue Cross Blue Shield claims ‘inadequate opportunity to respond’ after denying interview, pointed questions

A scan of the network Thursday, eight months after our initial investigation, showed just one radiation oncologist — albeit a doctor added in the last couple of months — who fit the aforementioned criteria. That one doctor is more than 30 miles outside of the capital city.

Ackerman, who lives in Lincoln, Illinois, started seeing two Springfield Clinic oncologists (one medical and one radiation) a year ago. Within a month of beginning treatment, they were kicked out of her BCBSIL network.

After fears of delayed treatment, she was finally approved to keep seeing them at the in-network rate until the end of the year when her employer switched insurance plans.

Since then, her place of employment has closed and this month, she said she will have to enroll as a dependent on her husband’s insurance: BCBSIL.

The Bottom Line: Blue Cross Blue Shield’s tax-exempt status comes under scrutiny

Ackerman said she still sees an oncologist every three months and doesn’t want to switch now if one is even available to see her.

“That doctor comes to Lincoln once a week, and so my follow-up appointments are here in Lincoln,” she shared.

She was also able to complete her chemotherapy treatment with the radiation oncologist from Nov. 2021 through April in the small town where she lived.

“Which was incredible, not having to make that commute and go to the expensive, you know, back and forth to Springfield for treatments,” she added.

“That was critical for us.”

With the provider network remaining largely unchanged, a switch to BCBSIL would likely involve traveling at least 45 minutes from home. Ackerman scanned the private insurance marketplace and said there isn’t another viable choice.

“The difference between jumping on my husband’s and what’s available to me on the marketplace, it’s significantly different, and it’s significantly more expensive through marketplace to the extent that that’s not an option for us,” she said.

Ackerman has until early December to make a final decision.

Following our initial investigation in March, the Illinois Department of Insurance entered its own investigation of BCBSIL’s provider network .

The network adequacy filing from BCBSIL remained under review Thursday, according to director of communications Caron Brookens.

The Bottom Line: Blue Cross ‘stalled and stonewalled’ state regulators, Pritzker administration says

“…the Department does not comment on filings that are under review. When the Department’s review is complete, we will provide an update,” Brookens responded to a Target 3 request for an update.

This means patients will likely have to enroll in a health plan for the next year without added knowledge expected to come eventually in the results of a months-long investigation.

Depending on those results, additional penalties against the insurance company could be in store.

The Bottom Line: Lawmakers, medical groups call for Pritzker administration to investigate Blue Cross Blue Shield

Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) penned a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office Wednesday calling on the executive branch to “use its statutory authority to defend people’s right to accessible and affordable care.”

“I implore the Illinois Department of Insurance to take quick action regarding BCBSIL’s provider directory and failure to meet network adequacy regulations or prohibit the company from selling inadequate plans for the 2023 plan year,” the letter read.

The senator, who is the democratic incumbent in a tightly contested race with Rep. Sandy Hamilton (R-Springfield), said she is still hearing from affected families a year later “that matters are getting worse.”

Turner Letter to Director Severinghaus by Neil Street on Scribd

“This has gone on long enough,” Turner said. “Residents should not have to compromise their health.”

“We appreciate Senator Turner’s attention to this matter,” Brookens included in the email response from the Illinois Department of Insurance. “We take seriously our regulatory authority of health issuers offering plans on and off the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace, and if a provider network is found to be inadequate, the Department will take the appropriate steps.”

Rep. Hamilton was a vocal member of the group of lawmakers who heard testimony from BCBSIL executives and Springfield Clinic doctors at the end of March.

The Bottom Line: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois president out after Target 3 investigation

“We’re not a part of the negotiation process, nor do we want to be, but I felt like it was 100% a step forward,” she said in an interview with Target 3 the day after the hearing of the House State Government Administration Committee. “We needed to do something, not that we needed to get involved, but we needed to do something.”

Her office did not return request for comment Thursday.

The Bottom Line: Lawmakers pack on pressure, unearth new details in year-long insurance dispute

Also the day after the hearing (April 1), the Illinois Department of Insurance proposed a new set of regulations that would more strictly enforce current network adequacy laws and improve transparency for patients.

In sum, the rules would require insurance companies to disclose more regular, accurate information detailing distance and drive times between patients and their available medical providers. The data, which is currently considered confidential, would help state regulators and the public quickly analyze how many doctors or specialists are available to see them in their area.

Insurers would also have an annual obligation to file their provider directories for every plan they sell patients, specifying when those specialists are only available for virtual visits.

The 14-page document is pending adoption by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR). All but one of the proposed rules would go into effect immediately upon passage.

The Bottom Line: State takes strides toward improving access to health care, transparency for patients

“Although I’m on the other side of my treatment now, there are so many people that aren’t and really struggling,” Ackerman said before hanging up with Target 3 reporters Thursday.

“When you’re going through treatment, you need to focus all of your energies on that, and not have to figure out whether your treatment is going to be postponed or covered or out of network at a greater expense.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

With dryness in August, yields surprise many across Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. — This growing season has been much like the Goldilocks tale — with too much, too little and just right amounts of rain. Timing made all the difference for yields. Brad Zimmerman, who farms in Tazewell and McLean counties in central Illinois, thought. he might be...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Ranks in Top 10 For Being The Worst State For Winter

Spring, summer, and fall can be beautiful in Illinois, but when it comes to winter we all know that season is just the worst. Thrillist put together a list of every state and how miserable winters can be in each state and it's no surprise that Illinois ranks in the top 10. Illinois can be infamous for frigid winters, and the more north you travel the worse it can get. For the last few years here in west central Illinois we have been dealing with bitterly cold temps and a few significant snowfalls, but the temps are some of the worse. However, it doesn't keep Illinois residents down. Thrillest says.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Reports Say Catalytic Converter Thefts in Illinois Skyrocketing

Catalytic converter thefts are not a new problem. However, new reports indicate that thefts of this auto part in Illinois are absolutely skyrocketing. I saw two different reports that show just how bad catalytic converter thefts are in Illinois specifically. One was a story in the Wall Street Journal which said thefts are trending up nationally, but it also included one statistic that is startling. It says "reported thefts in Chicago reached 4,781 through September this year, up from 1,842 during the same period last year".
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/4/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Though no one won the entire $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot this past Wednesday, there were plenty of smaller amount winners around Illinois. There were three $100,000 winners each in Joliet, Metamora, and Bolingbrook, along with nine winners of $50,000 each elsewhere around the state. No one has won the top Powerball prize since August 3rd, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
kbsi23.com

Races to Look forward to in the Illinois midterm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – With elections in just a few days, here at KBSI, we went through Illinois races to see the ones you should keep your eye on. Governor and incumbent, democrat J.B Pritzker, is favored over, Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. A proposed amendment...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Noodles & Company to reopen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Noodles & Company location is set to reopen on November 16. According to a press release, franchise operator IWI Ventures closed the restaurant on August 4 to "refresh the restaurant, team, and service." Located on the south side of the White Oak Mall,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy